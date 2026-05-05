RBA raises interest rates in Australia 🔎 A warning sign for markets?

The RBA raised its policy rate by 25 bps to 4.35%, the highest level since November 2023. The decision was in line with market expectations and reflects a more hawkish response to persistent inflation, a resilient labour market, and rising external risks stemming from higher oil and gas prices. Investors have now received confirmation that central banks are willing to return to tightening, even after the record rate hikes seen in previous years. Australia’s CPI inflation came in at 4.6% YoY in March 2026, according to ABS data, remaining well above the RBA’s 2–3% target range. Core inflation measures also remain elevated, suggesting that price pressures are not limited to the most volatile components.

The labour market continues to give the RBA room to tighten, with unemployment holding at 4.3% and participation remaining high. However, the key risk for the RBA is persistent services inflation, which may remain sticky even as goods disinflation progresses.

The global backdrop has deteriorated due to increased volatility in energy markets, particularly following escalating tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to oil supply routes. Higher energy prices could push inflation higher again in Q2, especially through fuel, transport, and broader production costs.

According to T. Rowe Price, the RBA is likely to prefer acting sooner to limit second-round effects and prevent inflation expectations from rising. Ahead of the decision, markets were pricing a 75% probability of a 25 bps hike and around 2.5 additional hikes by the end of 2026.

VanEck, in turn, assessed the hike as a “foregone conclusion,” noting that inflation had already been sticky even before the escalation in Middle East tensions. Anthony Malouf from Ebury argued that the case for tightening was clear: inflation remains elevated and the labour market continues to show resilience. Trimmed mean inflation remains at 3.3%, reinforcing the view that domestic price pressures are still too high for the RBA. Employment growth remains solid, driven largely by full-time jobs, reducing the risk of an immediate slowdown following the rate hike. The RBA remains in inflation-fighting mode, with the rate path now largely dependent on energy prices, services inflation, and labour market resilience. Summary (RBA – post-decision and Governor Bullock’s remarks) The RBA points to a structural supply problem in the economy, with activity approaching capacity constraints.

The central bank emphasizes the need to cool demand to better align it with limited supply.

Real wage growth is seen as a risk factor that could hinder the return of inflation to target if it remains too strong.

The RBA signals that earlier excess demand relative to supply was a key driver of tightening, even before the Middle East conflict.

The central bank highlights the role of fiscal policy, noting that additional government support for households may make it harder to dampen demand.

The labour market remains tight, with employment expected to continue growing despite tighter monetary policy.

The RBA stresses that its mandate includes both inflation and full employment, but the balance between them depends on prevailing macro risks.

Currently, greater emphasis is placed on controlling inflation, while still monitoring labour market risks.

The RBA acknowledges that further rate hikes are burdensome for households, but inflation is also eroding real incomes.

Inflation is projected to peak around 4.8% in June, although the outlook remains uncertain due to geopolitical developments.

The oil shock has increased inflationary pressure, spilling over into other sectors through higher energy and transport costs.

Even if oil prices decline, inflationary effects are expected to persist for some time.

The RBA suggests that without the Middle East conflict, the rate path could have been less restrictive, but current conditions require a tighter stance.

Rising fuel prices are reducing real household incomes, worsening overall economic conditions.

The central bank acknowledges recession risks if the conflict is prolonged but stresses these will be assessed continuously.

Monetary policy implication: the RBA remains data-dependent and flexible, ready to adjust its stance depending on the balance between inflation, growth, and the labour market. AUDUSD chart (D1) Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.