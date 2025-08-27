Royal Bank of Canada shares surge 5% after robust earnings report 📈

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.US) delivered a strong third quarter, comfortably beating analyst expectations and posting record earnings across all of its major business lines. Shares of the leading Canadian bank surge more than 5% today, reaching all-time-high and outperforming almost all US and Canadian financial sector. Q3 2025 Earnings Net income : $5.4 billion, up 21% from $4.5 billion in Q3 2024.

Reported EPS : $3.75 versus $3.09 a year earlier.

Adjusted EPS : $3.84, topping analyst estimates of $3.32 and well above $3.12 in Q2.

Revenue : $16.99 billion, compared with $14.63 billion a year ago.

Provision for credit losses (PCLs) : $881 million, higher than $659 million last year but below analyst expectations of $1 billion; also down sharply from $1.4 billion in Q2.

Segment performance : Personal Banking net income: $1.9 billion (+22% y/y) Commercial Banking: $836 million (+2% y/y) Wealth Management: $1.1 billion (+15% y/y) Capital Markets: $1.3 billion (+13% y/y) Insurance: $247 million (+45% y/y)

Return on Equity (ROE) : 17.3% reported; 17.7% adjusted.

Efficiency ratio: 54.4% reported; 53.5% adjusted, reflecting strong cost control. Business segments breakdown Personal Banking Net income up 22% year-over-year; PPPT also up 22%. Revenue rose 13%, driven by 14% growth in net interest income and a 24 bps increase in net interest margin to 2.61%. Average volume growth of 3% with flat expenses year-over-year. Efficiency ratio improved to 37.2%.

Commercial Banking Net income and adjusted net income both up 2% year-over-year; PPPT rose 8%. Revenue grew 6%, supported by an 8% rise in net interest income. Expenses rose only 1% year-over-year, yielding an efficiency ratio of 32.4%.

Wealth Management Net income up 15% year-over-year; revenue up 11%. Canadian Wealth Management revenue up 15%; Global Asset Management up 14%; U.S. Wealth Management up 7%.

Capital Markets Net income up 13% year-over-year; PPPT surged 36%. Revenue grew 25%, with Corporate & Investment Banking up 11% and Global Markets up 37%. A strong rebound compared with the cautious tone on investment banking in Q2.

U.S. Region Net income rose 21% year-over-year. Efficiency ratio improved to 81.5%, down 6.6 percentage points year-over-year.

Capital and Credit Management CET1 capital ratio steady at 13.2%.

Repurchased 5.4 million shares worth $955 million in Q3.

Credit quality remained stable: PCL on impaired loans relatively flat. PCL ratio at 35 bps (up 8 bps y/y, down 23 bps q/q). Allowance for credit losses rose by $161 million. Gross impaired loans fell by $188 million q/q; new impaired loan formations trended lower.

Digital adoption: over 10 million active digital users and 190 million sessions in Q3, supporting both efficiency gains and customer experience.

Management expects continued net interest income growth in the high single to low double digits and solid loan growth in commercial banking in the second half of 2025.

Record Q3 results demonstrate the strength of RBC's diversified model, resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment, and ability to deliver strong shareholder returns while maintaining prudent risk management.

