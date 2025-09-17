Salesforce enters the national security game

Salesforce, a global leader in customer relationship management, has recorded consistent and significant growth in its financial performance in recent years. The company’s revenue increased from $26 billion in 2022 to nearly $38 billion in fiscal year 2025, reflecting its expanding scale of operations and effective market expansion. During the same period, EBITDA grew dynamically from around $5 billion to over $11 billion, indicating improved operational efficiency and better cost management. Salesforce’s operating margin rose from 7% in 2022 to 18% in 2025, while net margin increased from 6% to 15%, demonstrating the company’s growing profitability. This margin expansion is primarily driven by scaling operations, better utilization of fixed costs, optimization of operational expenses through automation and IT infrastructure management, as well as the growth of cloud services delivered in a subscription-based SaaS model. Additionally, a greater share of more profitable segments—such as AI and solutions for the public sector—and more effective control of sales and marketing costs are also supporting margin improvement. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app However, it’s not just strong financial fundamentals that are catching the attention of analysts and investors. Salesforce recently announced the launch of a new business unit called Missionforce, dedicated to the national security market and advanced AI solutions for U.S. government agencies and the military. This strategic expansion aims not only to diversify revenue streams but also to directly compete with Palantir Technologies, a long-time dominant player in the government tech contracts space. Missionforce, led by Kendall Collins (former CEO of Salesforce Government Cloud), aspires to implement integrated AI systems to support logistics, operational analysis, and personnel management within military and intelligence structures. In practice, this means building intelligent platforms that offer real-time decision-making support for analysts and commanders, while maintaining the highest standards of data security. Given the growing demand from government institutions for advanced digital technologies and automation, Salesforce sees massive potential in the public sector. Importantly, company executives have openly acknowledged that Salesforce is directly targeting government contracts that have traditionally been the domain of Palantir. Salesforce’s value proposition combines a powerful cloud computing infrastructure, deep CRM experience, and increasingly advanced AI algorithms aimed at competing with Palantir’s established analytics solutions. However, despite its solid financial foundation, Salesforce shares have significantly underperformed the broader U.S. market in 2025. From the beginning of the year to mid-September, the company’s stock lost around 25–28% of its value, while the S&P 500 benchmark gained approximately 12%. This divergence in performance highlights that Salesforce stock remains under pressure and is clearly lagging behind the market as a whole. The current strategic shift and expansion into the national security sector may represent a turning point. Salesforce is not only consolidating its position in the corporate space but is also opening itself to new, high-potential revenue streams. The U.S. government IT and AI contract market is one of the most promising growth areas for the coming decade. From an investor’s perspective, the decision to enter this market, combined with improving operational results, sends a clear signal that Salesforce aspires to become not just a tech player, but also a geostrategic one. The competition with Palantir is just beginning, and Missionforce could prove to be a key tool in the battle for multibillion-dollar contracts that will shape the future of America’s digital security.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.