The e-commerce company has delivered a phenomenal earnings call, which is reflected in valuations. Pre-market trading indicates the share price is up nearly 20%. Expectations were high due to the company’s growth profile. However, thanks to what the CEO called a “monstrous quarter,” the company clearly beat all key profit and growth metrics. Revenue: $3.58B (Expected: ~$3.45B, up 32% YoY)

Adjusted EPS: $0.42 (Expected: ~$0.40, up 48% YoY) GAAP EPS is much higher at $1.16, but it includes a large component related to the company’s capital investments and does not accurately reflect the growth pace of the core business.

Free cash flow rose to $654M, up 55% YoY. This implies an 18% FCF margin. However, the industry and company-specific metrics show the true scale and quality of the growth. GMV (gross merchandise value sold on the platform) reached $115.6B. This represents 32% YoY growth, above the consensus of about $111B.

MRR (monthly recurring revenue) reached $221M, up 19% YoY.

Penetration of Shopify Payments, one of the main monetization engines, increased from 64% to 68%. In summary, the company is not only delivering a rapid growth rate and cost discipline, but also signaling that its business model is maturing and strengthening faster than shareholders expected. Are the results perfect? No. Sentiment could be hurt by an approximately 1 percentage point decline in gross margin and a decline in the subscription segment margin from 81.6% to 79.7%. The first decline stems from faster growth in the Merchant Solutions segment, which is lower margin and worsens the margin mix despite rising profit. Meanwhile, the subscription segment margin is under pressure from AI solution costs, which are said to have increased to $37M. Guidance For companies with such high operating leverage and growth, guidance is absolutely critical. Management is showing confidence by raising Q3 guidance: YoY revenue growth is expected to remain in the “low 30%” range

FCF margin is expected to rise to above 20%

This is a meaningful improvement in the outlook. Before the earnings call, the market had been pricing revenue growth at roughly 24% to 26%. Shopify technical analysis (D1) The company’s valuation suffered a severe correction this year, at one point falling nearly 50%. Despite recovering some of the losses, a strong bearish signal from the EMA100 and EMA200 may weigh on valuations. Source: xStation5

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