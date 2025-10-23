STMicroelectronics shares down 14% amid mixed future outlook📉

Key takeaways STMicroelectronics shares are down almost 14% today after Q3 earnings report

Wall Street sells company shares after mixed future business outlook, despite 'healthy quarter'

Shares of STMicroelectronics (STM.US) fell nearly 14% after the semiconductor manufacturer issued a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast for the fourth quarter of 2025. Despite a solid rebound in the third quarter, the outlook signals persistent challenges across key markets, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors. Third Quarter Results Net revenue for the third quarter reached $3.19 billion , down 2% year-over-year , but up 15.2% quarter-over-quarter , exceeding market expectations.

Non-GAAP EPS declined 21.6% year-over-year to $0.29 , yet jumped 383% from the previous quarter , indicating a strong sequential recovery.

The company reported a clear operating turnaround — from an operating loss of $133 million in Q2 to operating income of $180 million in Q3. Segment Performance Analog, MEMS & Sensors (AM&S) – revenue rose 7% YoY to $1.43 billion , mainly driven by the Imaging segment.

Microcontrollers, Digital ICs & RF (MDRF) – up 5.3% YoY to $1.32 billion , reflecting stable demand.

Power & Discrete (P&D) – down 34.3% YoY to $429 million , weighed by weakness in the industrial and power sectors.

The book-to-bill ratio indicates continued but moderating demand in automotive and industrial markets. Outlook and Strategic Direction STMicro expects full-year 2025 revenue of $11.75 billion , slightly below the analysts’ consensus of $11.79 billion .

For the fourth quarter , the company projects revenue of $3.28 billion , compared to market expectations of $3.38 billion .

CEO Jean-Marc Chery reaffirmed the company’s strategic priorities, which include: Accelerating innovation across key product lines, Restructuring manufacturing operations and optimizing costs to achieve targeted savings, Strengthening free cash flow generation.

STMicro’s focus on cost discipline and reduced capital spending reflects prudent management amid challenging market conditions but may also limit growth potential in 2025. Investors remain concerned that demand recovery in automotive and industrial segments could take longer than anticipated, explaining Thursday’s sharp share price decline. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.