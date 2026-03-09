US Open: Oil too expensive for Wall Street!

Wall Street indexes started the week with sharp declines. The Dow Jones is down more than 1.3%, the S&P 500 has fallen about 1.2%, and the Nasdaq is down around 1.1%. Investor sentiment worsened after the weekend escalation of the conflict in the Persian Gulf, where tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran have risen again. Reports of further attacks on energy infrastructure and the growing risk of further destabilization in the region have significantly increased risk aversion in financial markets.

The Persian Gulf accounts for a large share of global oil production and exports, and a significant portion of the world’s energy supplies passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Even limited disruptions in the region immediately affect energy prices, which is clearly visible at the moment.

The oil market reacted sharply. The price of crude oil has again exceeded 100 dollars per barrel, reaching its highest levels in several years. Rising energy costs are affecting investor sentiment as they increase the risk of renewed inflationary pressure in the global economy. Higher energy prices mean higher expenses for businesses and consumers, which can slow economic growth over the longer term. At the same time, more expensive energy makes it harder for central banks to fight inflation, increasing the risk of further acceleration of price growth. Under such conditions, markets are starting to limit expectations for monetary easing in the world’s largest economies.

Rising geopolitical tensions are also driving capital toward assets considered safer. In such an environment, the US dollar strengthens, and investors approach more risky equity segments more cautiously. Increased volatility is particularly visible in sectors sensitive to energy costs and global trade.

All signs indicate that the Middle East will remain in the spotlight for markets for some time. If tensions in the Persian Gulf persist or escalate further, the energy market could remain under pressure for an extended period. In this scenario, geopolitics will again become one of the main factors shaping the behavior of global financial markets in the coming weeks.

Source: xStation5

Today, US500 (S&P 500) futures are slightly higher. Investors are hoping that the worst is behind them and that the conflict in the Middle East will not escalate further. Market sentiment is also supported by reports of a possible coordinated release of oil reserves by G7 countries.

Source: xStation5

Company news

Energy companies continue to gain amid current turmoil in the energy market. Leading the gains are Chevron (CVX.US), Exxon (XOM.US), and APA (APA.US).

Shares of Hims & Hers (HIMS.US) are rising significantly on Monday following reports that Novo Nordisk plans to sell its popular obesity and diabetes drugs through Hims’ telehealth platform. This suggests the resolution of a recent legal dispute and the possibility of a new partnership between the companies. The news has been well received by the market, boosting Hims’ stock as the potential collaboration increases the company’s chances for higher revenues and growth.

Nasdaq (NDAQ.US) announced a partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken on stock tokenization, a project that will allow the creation and trading of digital stock tokens and exchange-listed products that carry the same rights as traditional securities. The blockchain-based platform will enable investors to hold stock tokens with the same voting rights and dividends as standard shares, and to transition smoothly between the regulated market and the on-chain market.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI.US) are rising after the company announced its first large order for 1.6T data center transceivers from one of its key long-term hyperscale customers. These devices are intended to increase network bandwidth needed to handle artificial intelligence workloads.

Shares of

Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH.US)