Technical Analysis: Bitcoin (31.12.2025)

Bitcoin has disappointed the market this year, falling by nearly 5%, despite expectations of Fed rate cuts in 2026, more favorable regulation for the industry, and strong ETF activity that lasted roughly until the end of the calendar summer. BTC is currently trading almost 30% below its autumn peak (around $126,000). The price has already posted several bearish impulses, and after the most recent one on November 19, Bitcoin has been trying to hold key support levels. Source: xStation5 Looking at the consolidation that followed the latest sell-off, we can identify a potential bull flag formation. It is worth noting that the last downward impulse was halted near $82,000, and since then the market has been attempting to rebuild strength heading into 2026. A decisive breakout above $94,000 could invalidate the pattern entirely. On the other hand, a drop toward $85,000 would likely confirm it and could signal another bearish leg lower. Source: xStation5 From a Fibonacci retracement perspective (e.g., the 23.6% level), the $91,500 area stands out as a particularly important resistance zone, reinforced by prior price reactions. The EMA50 and EMA200 currently sit around $93,500 (near recent local highs) and $103,000, respectively. The $91,500–$93,500 range could therefore become a major stress test for bulls. Importantly, the descending channel that guided Bitcoin lower until early December has been broken, with price now moving into a consolidation zone marked by very low volatility. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.