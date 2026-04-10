Three Markets to Watch in the Week Ahead (10.04.2026)

At present, it appears the global economy has sidestepped the worst-case scenario: a total escalation of hostilities in the Middle East. However, the current ceasefire remains precarious, and the situation could shift at a moment's notice. For market participants, the litmus test will be the restoration of regular maritime and tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Beyond geopolitics, the first-quarter earnings season of 2026 is now underway. Consequently, investors should direct their attention this week toward three key assets: Brent/WTI crude (OIL), S&P 500 futures (US500), and the AUD/USD currency pair. OIL Crude prices retreated by as much as $20 per barrel following the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and the United States. Yet, the peace remains fragile; while both capitals have declared victory, diplomatic talks are reportedly hanging by a thread. Despite prices sitting comfortably below their early-April peaks, tensions remain acute. A potential rebound above the $100 threshold would threaten a global inflationary resurgence.

Oil dynamics are currently rippling through almost every asset class, notably impacting the US dollar and gold. On Monday, the market will digest the OPEC monthly production report for March, which is expected to provide medium-term direction for energy benchmarks. US500 Sentiment on Wall Street has seen a marked recovery, with S&P 500 futures erasing the bulk of their March losses. The US500 contract is currently trading a mere 2.5% below its all-time highs. As the earnings season moves into full swing, the focus shifts to corporate health.

In this opening week, the spotlight falls on banking heavyweights such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. However, results from Netflix and TSMC will be equally pivotal. The report from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will be a bellwether for the broader technology sector, likely dictating the momentum for the tech-heavy components of both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. AUDUSD While the domestic macroeconomic calendar for Australia is relatively light this week—highlighted only by Thursday’s unemployment data and Tuesday’s consumer and business sentiment surveys—the "Aussie" remains in focus. The Australian dollar is currently sitting in overbought territory following heavy speculative positioning, bolstered by the RBA’s status as the first G10 central bank to pivot back to interest rate hikes.

The currency's trajectory will be heavily influenced by data out of China: trade figures on Tuesday, followed by GDP, retail sales, and industrial production on Thursday. Any further de-escalation in Middle Eastern tensions is expected to benefit the Chinese economy, providing a secondary tailwind for Australian markets.



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