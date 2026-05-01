Three Markets to Watch Next Week: USDJPY, US500, OIL (01.05.2026)

Key takeaways BoJ Intervention Confirmed: Bank of Japan data points to a massive 5.4 trillion yen intervention triggered after USDJPY broke the 160 level.

Bank of Japan data points to a massive 5.4 trillion yen intervention triggered after USDJPY broke the 160 level. Mixed Sentiment on Wall Street: Following record highs driven by Big Tech earnings, the market is taking a breather ahead of this afternoon's US ISM data.

Following record highs driven by Big Tech earnings, the market is taking a breather ahead of this afternoon's US ISM data. Tight Oil Market: Prices remain elevated (Brent above $110) due to the blockade of Iranian ports and record-breaking US exports.

The week now drawing to a close has been a veritable rollercoaster for the oil market. Investors are shifting their focus beyond the Middle East to analyze the potential exit of the United Arab Emirates from OPEC, a surge in US crude exports, and signs of demand destruction in Asia. Simultaneously, Japan opted for a currency intervention during a period of thinned liquidity. Although Wall Street indices reached new historic peaks in recent days fueled by Big Tech earnings, today’s session brings a slight pause. Following results from giants such as Apple, market attention now turns to this afternoon's US ISM data and three key markets: USDJPY, US500, and OIL. USDJPY Data from the Bank of Japan confirm a massive currency intervention at the end of April, totaling approximately 5.4 trillion yen. This rescue action followed the USDJPY pair breaching the psychological barrier of 160. Tokyo mirrored its 2024 strategy by striking at speculators during Golden Week, when low liquidity amplifies the impact of government actions. It is important to note, however, that similar moves in 2022 and 2024 provided the yen with only a few months of respite. A permanent trend reversal will require a hawkish stance from the BoJ and a shift in dollar sentiment, which could be influenced by today's US publications. US500 Despite reaching historical records at the end of April on the back of solid quarterly reports, today’s futures indicate a moment of reprieve. Investors are optimistic that several "Magnificent Seven" (Mag7) companies still sit below their previous peaks, providing room for further gains. While this week was dominated by tech earnings, optimism remains supported by declarations of a "vertical wall of demand" for AI solutions. Attention will now focus on whether these fundamentals can balance inflationary pressures and geopolitical risks. OIL Oil prices are ending the week at elevated levels, though the morning's gains are currently facing a reversal. July Brent contracts have established a foothold above $110 per barrel, while WTI oscillates around $105. The US-announced blockade of Iranian ports remains a key factor for volatility. Meanwhile, markets are analyzing data showing record US exports of crude and petroleum products totaling 20 million barrels, which at current prices points to an extremely tight global supply situation. Investors await further OPEC production estimates, which will provide more clarity on the market balance in the coming months.



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