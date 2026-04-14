🚩 US NFIB report much weaker than expected

U.S. small business optimism weakened markedly in March, signaling a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of the business cycle. The key driver of the decline was a sharp deterioration in perceived profitability and expectations for future business conditions. At the same time, rising uncertainty and cost pressures—particularly energy-related—are increasingly feeding into investment and pricing decisions. The NFIB report is particularly relevant as small firms in its sample employ around 40% of the U.S. workforce. Summary of NFIB data for March NFIB Optimism Index: down 3 points to 95.8 (below the historical average of 98), vs. 97.9 expected and 98.8 previously

down 3 points to 95.8 (below the historical average of 98), vs. 97.9 expected and 98.8 previously Uncertainty Index: increased to 92 (well above the historical norm of 68)

increased to 92 (well above the historical norm of 68) Business profitability: sharpest deterioration – balance fell 11 points to -25%

sharpest deterioration – balance fell 11 points to -25% Business expectations: third consecutive decline, to 11% (lowest since October 2024)

third consecutive decline, to 11% (lowest since October 2024) Labor market: Employment Index declined to 101.6 (still above historical averages) Wage pressures are easing (fewer firms raising or planning wage increases)

Investment and activity: Capital expenditure plans: 16% of firms (lowest since 2009) Sales: balance fell to -5% (ending a four-month improvement trend) Inventories: decline in investment plans (also -5%)

Costs and prices: Rising oil prices → margin pressure and cost pass-through Actual prices are rising (25%), but planned increases are declining → signal of weakening demand

Supply chains: 62% of firms report disruptions (increase m/m) Disruptions are predominantly moderate and mild

Business conditions assessment: Decline in “good” ratings, increase in “fair” → erosion in growth quality

NFIB data indicate that the economy is entering a cost-driven cooling phase. Weakening investment and expectations point to downside risks for growth in the coming quarters—consistent with the recent decline in U.S. GDP estimates. The labor market remains relatively stable for now, but leading indicators are already deteriorating. Source: xStation5

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