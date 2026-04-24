US Open: Nasdaq surges as semiconductor stocks improve sentiments on Wall Street

Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures are up more than 1%, hitting a fresh all-time high, supported by strong momentum in the semiconductor sector, where Intel and AMD are leading the rally. Final University of Michigan consumer sentiment data came in above expectations, with a notable uptick in longer-term inflation expectations. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (final): 49.8 (vs. 48.5 forecast and 47.6 prior)

49.8 (vs. 48.5 forecast and 47.6 prior) Consumer Expectations Index (final): 48.1 (vs. 47.7 forecast and 46.1 prior)

48.1 (vs. 47.7 forecast and 46.1 prior) Current Conditions Index (final): 52.5 (vs. 51.0 forecast and 50.1 prior)

52.5 (vs. 51.0 forecast and 50.1 prior) 5-year inflation expectations (final): 3.5% (vs. 3.4% forecast and prior)

3.5% (vs. 3.4% forecast and prior) 1-year inflation expectations (final): 4.7% (vs. 4.8% forecast and prior) We are seeing a clear divergence across the U.S. equity market — while sentiment remains mixed across most sectors, semiconductor and electronics names are strongly outperforming. Shares of ARM, AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm are up more than 10%, highlighting continued momentum driven by AI-related demand. US100 (D1 interval) Source: xStation5 Source: xStation5 Company news AbbVie : The FDA rejected approval of the experimental wrinkle treatment trenibotE due to manufacturing issues. Importantly, the agency did not raise concerns about safety or efficacy, suggesting a potential resubmission without the need for additional clinical trials. Reviews in other regions are ongoing.

: The FDA rejected approval of the experimental wrinkle treatment trenibotE due to manufacturing issues. Importantly, the agency did not raise concerns about safety or efficacy, suggesting a potential resubmission without the need for additional clinical trials. Reviews in other regions are ongoing. Ameriprise Financial : First-quarter results showed strong operational momentum, driven by higher assets under management and increased fee income. AUM rose to $1.7 trillion (+12% YoY), lifting net profit to $915 million. The fee-based model continues to perform well in a supportive market environment.

: First-quarter results showed strong operational momentum, driven by higher assets under management and increased fee income. AUM rose to $1.7 trillion (+12% YoY), lifting net profit to $915 million. The fee-based model continues to perform well in a supportive market environment. Baker Hughes : The company delivered an earnings beat despite weakness in its oilfield services segment. Strength in industrial and energy technology (IET) orders provided a key offset, highlighting diversification benefits amid regional disruptions.

: The company delivered an earnings beat despite weakness in its oilfield services segment. Strength in industrial and energy technology (IET) orders provided a key offset, highlighting diversification benefits amid regional disruptions. Cisco : The company continues to expand into quantum computing infrastructure. Its newly introduced switching chip is designed to connect different types of quantum computers, marking a step toward a future “quantum internet,” although this remains a long-term strategic play.

: The company continues to expand into quantum computing infrastructure. Its newly introduced switching chip is designed to connect different types of quantum computers, marking a step toward a future “quantum internet,” although this remains a long-term strategic play. Citigroup : The bank is strengthening its investment banking capabilities by hiring veteran banker Klaus Hessberger to co-lead its newly formed FSI unit. The move is part of a broader effort to improve performance in institutional client segments.

: The bank is strengthening its investment banking capabilities by hiring veteran banker Klaus Hessberger to co-lead its newly formed FSI unit. The move is part of a broader effort to improve performance in institutional client segments. Intel : Second-quarter guidance came in well above expectations, signaling a rebound in data center and AI-related demand. Revenue and margins are being supported by strong demand for server processors, although first-quarter losses reflect ongoing restructuring costs.

: Second-quarter guidance came in well above expectations, signaling a rebound in data center and AI-related demand. Revenue and margins are being supported by strong demand for server processors, although first-quarter losses reflect ongoing restructuring costs. Newmont : The company beat earnings estimates thanks to record gold prices, despite lower production volumes. However, management flagged potential production softness and elevated costs in the near term.

: The company beat earnings estimates thanks to record gold prices, despite lower production volumes. However, management flagged potential production softness and elevated costs in the near term. Nike : The company is cutting around 1,400 jobs as part of a broader restructuring effort amid a prolonged sales slowdown. Management aims to refocus on core sports categories and accelerate product innovation cycles.

: The company is cutting around 1,400 jobs as part of a broader restructuring effort amid a prolonged sales slowdown. Management aims to refocus on core sports categories and accelerate product innovation cycles. Palantir : The company is facing reputational pressure, with calls for the Swiss National Bank to divest its stake due to Palantir’s involvement in surveillance-related operations. This could weigh on investor sentiment.

: The company is facing reputational pressure, with calls for the Swiss National Bank to divest its stake due to Palantir’s involvement in surveillance-related operations. This could weigh on investor sentiment. Tesla : Progress in the robotaxi segment appears slower than previously expected. A more cautious approach reflects operational complexity and risk, potentially pushing out the timeline for meaningful monetization.

: Progress in the robotaxi segment appears slower than previously expected. A more cautious approach reflects operational complexity and risk, potentially pushing out the timeline for meaningful monetization. VeriSign: The company continues to show stable revenue growth and rising domain registrations, reflecting ongoing digitalization trends. However, the stock is under pressure post-earnings despite its resilient, recurring revenue model. Berkshire Hathaway remains a shareholder. Changes in analyst recommendations Blackstone : JPMorgan cut the target price to $136 from $142, citing weaker-than-expected management fees after Q1 results.

: JPMorgan cut the target price to $136 from $142, citing weaker-than-expected management fees after Q1 results. Monolithic Power Systems : Oppenheimer raised the target price to $1,600 from $1,500 on strong AI-driven data center demand outlook.

: Oppenheimer raised the target price to $1,600 from $1,500 on strong AI-driven data center demand outlook. Nasdaq : JPMorgan lifted the target price to $111 from $110 following a solid Q1 earnings beat supported by strong organic growth and stable margins.

: JPMorgan lifted the target price to $111 from $110 following a solid Q1 earnings beat supported by strong organic growth and stable margins. Roper Technologies : Piper Sandler raised the target price to $540 from $530 after solid quarterly results.

: Piper Sandler raised the target price to $540 from $530 after solid quarterly results. West Pharmaceutical Services: Jefferies increased the target price to $365 from $295 following a strong report showing more balanced growth and improving margins. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.