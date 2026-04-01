US Open 🗽US500 gains ahead of the opening session on Wall Street

Futures on US indices are posting modest gains ahead of the opening of the US session. The S&P 500 recorded its best session since May of last year, and investors are now trying to assess whether there is still room for the rebound to continue. The S&P 500 futures contract is up 0.6%, the Dow Jones is gaining 0.5%, and the Nasdaq 100 (US100) is rising nearly 0.9%. The US dollar strengthened slightly following stronger-than-expected ADP data from the US, with private payrolls coming in above forecasts (62k vs. 40k expected). Hedge funds have reduced their exposure to global equities for six consecutive weeks, primarily through short selling, with the sell-off spanning all major regions. In Europe, short positions in macro instruments have reached around 11%, the highest level in 10 years. On a six-week basis, net selling of US equities was the third largest in the past decade, approaching levels seen during the Covid period. Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs) sold approximately $190 billion worth of equities over the past month and currently hold a net short position of around $50 billion. Goldman Sachs estimates that CTAs could become buyers in every scenario over the next month.

Goldman Sachs also expects pension funds to buy equities due to month-end and quarter-end rebalancing. Around $7 billion of negative options gamma is set to expire at month-end, reducing pressure on the market. The Nasdaq 100 has fallen more than 10% from its peak, entering a formal correction, while the S&P 500 is close to doing the same. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index declined by around 9% in March, heading for its worst month in six years. Equity markets have approached technically oversold levels, and Goldman Sachs pointed on Monday to signs of hedge fund capitulation and very high levels of pessimism. US500 (H1 timeframe)

Source: xStation5 US stock market news: The energy sector ETF XLE is down nearly 2% after Donald Trump said the US could leave Iran within two to three weeks.

Nike is down 11% following weak guidance; the company was also downgraded by JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America.

RH shares are down more than 20% after missing expectations on profit, revenue, and outlook.

Cal-Maine Foods is up 4% after beating expectations on both EPS and revenue.

nCino is gaining 23.2% as quarterly metrics and guidance exceeded expectations.

Target Hospitality is up 33.4% after securing a data center hub contract worth over $550 million.

Bank of America is up 1.2% and Wells Fargo is up 1.5% after HSBC upgraded the banking sector from “Hold” to “Buy.”

UnitedHealth is gaining 1.3% after being upgraded by Raymond James from “Market Perform” to “Outperform.”

Rivian is up 2.6% after being upgraded by DA Davidson from “Underperform” to “Neutral.” Bank of America (BAC.US), D1 timeframe

Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.