US Open: Wall Street gains lose momentum 📉 Caterpillar shares rally after earnings

Wall Street optimism is fading slightly today amid a mixed picture from yesterday’s earnings releases among tech giants. Microsoft and Meta Platforms are among the laggards, while Alphabet (GOOGC.US) stands out as the outperformer, with its shares rising toward $370, recovering nearly 40% from the March lows.

US100 (D1 interval)

Looking at the Nasdaq 100 futures chart, bulls have encountered strong resistance near the 27,600 level. This zone is likely to act as a key resistance area in the coming days and weeks. The current daily candle is forming a wick resembling a bearish gravestone doji. Similarly, the MACD is pointing to a bearish crossover. On the other hand, the broader earnings season backdrop remains supportive for equities, although without a resolution to the Middle East conflict, it may be difficult to generate another equally strong upside impulse.

Source: xStation5

Company news

Meta Platforms — The Facebook parent is down around 9% after raising its full-year capital expenditure guidance to a range of $125–145 billion, increasing investor concerns over AI-related spending. The higher capex overshadowed better-than-expected Q1 results.

Eli Lilly — The pharmaceutical giant is up about 7% after reporting first-quarter results that significantly beat analyst expectations. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to $82–85 billion, up from the previous $80–83 billion range.

Royal Caribbean — The cruise operator is gaining around 6% following its latest financial results. Adjusted earnings per share for Q1 came in at $3.60, above the $3.20 expected by analysts. Revenue reached $4.45 billion, slightly below the $4.46 billion consensus. The company also lowered the upper end of its full-year EPS guidance.

Caterpillar — Shares of Caterpillar are up nearly 9% after reporting first-quarter results ahead of Thursday’s market open. The construction equipment manufacturer posted adjusted EPS of $5.54 and revenue of $17.42 billion, compared to FactSet consensus estimates of $4.65 and $16.53 billion, respectively.

Caterpillar also said it expects higher sales and revenue year-over-year in the current quarter. CEO Joe Creed noted a strong start to the year, driven by resilient end markets and disciplined execution in a dynamic operating environment. He added that a record backlog provides a solid foundation for continued positive momentum. The stock has gained more than 160% over the past year and is up 41% in 2026, supported by rising construction demand linked to AI infrastructure buildout.

Source: xStation5