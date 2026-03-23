US Open: Wall Street on a Geopolitical Rollercoaster

Wall Street is experiencing a classic geopolitical rollercoaster. Volatility is extreme and driven almost entirely by events surrounding the conflict in the Persian Gulf. Just a few hours ago, the market was preparing for an escalation following the expiration of a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, only to suddenly learn that it had been extended by five days. This decision brought immediate relief and a sharp reversal across multiple asset classes.
Today’s market moves are essentially an accelerated version of “buy the rumor, sell the news.” Before the U.S. open, the market was pricing in a potential attack on energy infrastructure, which pushed oil prices higher and drove the volatility index up. Investors were simultaneously factoring in the risk of an inflation shock and a more hawkish stance from central banks, putting pressure on stocks, bonds, and other assets.
The situation reversed almost immediately after Donald Trump announced progress in talks with Iran. Futures on major indexes rebounded sharply, and oil prices fell dramatically, reflecting hopes for de-escalation. Notably, Trump’s statements and posts alone were enough to shift sentiment, sending the key U.S. indexes back up. At the start of the cash session on Wall Street, the S&P 500 is up over 1.5 percent, the Dow Jones has gained 1.6 percent, and the Nasdaq is up more than 1.5 percent.
This highlights how sensitive the market has become to individual headlines and how little stability there is in short-term trends. Rapid denials from Iran further underline the uncertainty. Investors are navigating between extreme scenarios, with every new signal capable of dramatically changing the market’s direction.
Oil remains at the center of attention as the primary channel for risk transmission. Concerns about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz directly influence inflation expectations, interest rate valuations, and corporate performance. This explains why we occasionally see unusual situations in which stocks, bonds, and even gold are all under pressure simultaneously.
This episode resembles previous periods when U.S. political communication caused sudden and unpredictable market moves. The difference today is that the stakes include not only investor sentiment but also a real energy shock, which could feed into higher inflation and slower economic growth.
Source: xStation5
Today, contracts on the US500 (S&P 500) are showing a clear rebound. Markets are responding to the decision to extend the ultimatum to Iran, temporarily easing fears of an escalation in the Persian Gulf and the risk of a sudden energy shock. This momentary relief is quickly translating into higher risk appetite.
Source: xStation5
Company News
On Wall Street, technology and semiconductor stocks are gaining on signals of easing tensions in the Middle East, with NVIDIA (NVDA.US) and AMD (AMD.US) leading the rebound. Improving market sentiment has attracted investors interested in the long-term potential of AI, while short-term gains illustrate how sensitive tech companies are to geopolitical impulses and investor sentiment.
Apple (AAPL.US) shares are up around 1.5 percent at the start of the session. The market is reacting positively to strong iPhone sales and record device upgrade rates. In particular, users in China are rapidly updating their phones, signaling stable demand. Apple remains a pillar of the tech sector, attracting capital during periods of uncertainty and serving as a symbol of stability and innovation.
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.US) announced plans for a significant investment in the Japanese insurance company Tokio Marine, initially acquiring about a 2.5 percent stake.
Core Scientific (CORZ.US) shares are up around 1 percent at the open. The company secured an additional $500 million in credit, bringing total financing to $1 billion and supporting the development of HPC infrastructure and AI services. This is an important signal for investors interested in high-performance technology, showing the company is expanding operations and increasing long-term growth capacity.
Palantir (PLTR.US) shares are up more than 1.5 percent early in the session. The company’s Maven AI system will be officially deployed in the Pentagon, giving the military advanced tools for detecting and countering threats across all domains. This significant contract underscores Palantir’s importance in the defense sector and could positively influence the company’s reputation and valuation in the eyes of investors.
Daily Summary: Wall Street on the edge; SILVER drops 5% 🚨
The US100 is down nearly 2%; Microsoft freezes hiring in its cloud and sales divisions💡
Iran has allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz — an explanation of the enigmatic “gift” to Trump⚓
🚨 Trump warns Iran — Markets under pressure; oil prices rebound 💡
The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.