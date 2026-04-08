US Open: Wall Street surges amid the Middle East ceasefire 📈Technology stocks rise, energy sector in panic

Equity markets rallied in response to signals of de-escalation in geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The announcement of a temporary suspension of military actions immediately triggered a sharp decline in oil prices and a strong rebound across global equity markets. Wall Street opened Thursday’s session in a distinctly risk-on mood. Investors began pricing in a scenario of reduced disruption to energy supplies, lower oil prices, and a more dovish Federal Reserve stance, all of which improved overall market sentiment. At the same time, the move remains conditional and short-term in nature, keeping uncertainty elevated — it is still unclear whether a final peace agreement between Washington and Tehran will follow after the two-week period. The key question is whether the ceasefire can translate into a lasting diplomatic resolution. Nevertheless, investors are already rotating back into previously oversold sectors, particularly technology stocks. The Dow Jones rose by 1,380 points (nearly 3%), the S&P 500 gained over 2.5%, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed almost 3%; the US500 contract is up 2.1%

WTI crude dropped more than 17% to around $93.4, while Brent fell over 16% to approximately $91.7

The main catalyst was Donald Trump’s decision to pause attacks on Iran for two weeks

The ceasefire is conditional on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran already agreeing to a temporary resumption of energy transit under military coordination

Israel has also accepted the ceasefire (according to media reports)

Additional support came from discussions around potential sanctions and tariff relief for Iran

Technology and cyclical stocks led gains (including Nvidia, Amazon, Tesla, JPMorgan, Boeing)

The energy sector declined, with Exxon Mobil (-7%), Chevron (-6%), and LNG giant Cheniere also under pressure US500 (D1 interval) Source: xStation5 Source: xStation5 Company news Delta Air Lines Shares rose around 12% in premarket trading, driven primarily by the sharp decline in oil prices Lower jet fuel costs significantly improve short-term operating margin expectations The company reported first-quarter results above market expectations, supporting positive sentiment However, second-quarter guidance came in below consensus, indicating management caution The market is currently placing more weight on fuel cost dynamics than on near-term guidance Delta remains highly sensitive to energy price volatility and consumer demand in travel The sustainability of oil price declines and geopolitical stabilization will be key for further upside

Levi Strauss Shares gained more than 9% following better-than-expected quarterly results Both revenue and earnings exceeded forecasts, pointing to solid operational execution A key structural highlight is that direct-to-consumer sales now account for 50% of total revenue The DTC model enhances margin control and reduces reliance on wholesale channels The company raised its full-year earnings guidance, signaling growing confidence in demand Results suggest resilience in the apparel segment despite a volatile macro backdrop Key risks include consumer pressure and potential slowdown in discretionary spending

Exxon Mobil Shares declined more than 5.5% in premarket trading following the sharp drop in oil prices The move reflects broader weakness across the energy sector after the U.S.–Iran ceasefire announcement Lower crude prices directly reduce expected upstream revenues and margins Oil falling below $100/bbl shifts short-term assumptions for the entire sector Exxon had previously benefited from rising energy prices during the conflict escalation The current pullback highlights the company’s strong correlation with geopolitics and commodity prices Future performance will depend on the durability of the ceasefire and global oil supply stability

Freshpet TD Cowen upgraded the stock to “buy,” citing stronger-than-expected sales momentum Shares rose more than 5% in premarket trading following the upgrade Year-to-date retail sales are up 13%, above the company’s 2026 guidance of 7–10% Concerns about competition from Costco and Farmer’s Dog are seen as overstated The company’s scale and competitive advantages support its market positioning Analysts also highlight improved cost control as an additional catalyst The $80 price target implies roughly 27% upside, supporting bullish sentiment

Clean Harbors Citi upgraded the stock to “buy” and raised its price target to $346 This implies around 16% upside from the previous closing price Shares gained approximately 3% in premarket trading following the upgrade Increased U.S. chemical production is expected to drive growth This trend is partly linked to supply disruptions in the Middle East The Environmental Services segment may outperform current guidance The company has meaningful exposure to the chemicals sector (14% of revenue), especially in high-margin technical services

Royal Caribbean JPMorgan cut its 2026 EPS estimate to $16.62 and lowered the price target to $341 Despite the downgrade, the new valuation still implies around 27% upside The bank maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling a positive long-term view The company faces a “geopolitical trifecta”: weaker demand, higher fuel costs, and operational disruptions Middle East tensions have reduced booking conversion for European cruises Additional headwinds include roughly $270 million in fuel costs and losses on investments Shares rebounded about 8% after the ceasefire news, highlighting strong macro sensitivity

Royal Carribean (D1 interval) Source: xStation5

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