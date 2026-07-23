Wheat climbs to the highest level since May 2024 🚜 Black Sea export risks fuel rally

CBOT wheat futures have climbed above 700 cents per bushel for the first time in months as investors increasingly price in growing risks to global grain supplies. The rally is being driven by escalating disruptions to Black Sea exports, disappointing U.S. spring wheat crop prospects, and tightening global supply expectations following recent USDA reports. Key facts CBOT wheat futures have risen above 700 cents per bushel , extending July's rally as concerns over global wheat supplies intensify.

, extending July's rally as concerns over global wheat supplies intensify. Russia reportedly suspended nighttime grain shipments from the port of Novorossiysk following Ukrainian drone attacks, raising concerns over exports from one of the world's largest grain terminals.

The USDA recently lowered its estimate for U.S. wheat planted acreage to the lowest level since 1970, while U.S. spring wheat yield estimates are also deteriorating. Black Sea export disruptions increase concerns over global wheat supplies The latest leg of the rally has been triggered by renewed tensions in the Black Sea region. According to market reports, Russia temporarily suspended nighttime grain exports from the port of Novorossiysk after a series of Ukrainian drone attacks. Investors fear that further disruptions could affect export flows from the world's largest wheat exporter. The concern extends beyond a single port. Russia and Ukraine together account for roughly one-third of global wheat exports, meaning that any increase in logistical disruptions immediately raises the risk premium embedded in global grain prices. Insurance costs for shipping through the region have also increased, while analysts continue to monitor whether Russia will be forced to redirect more grain exports via rail or alternative routes, which would raise transportation costs. USDA reports and weaker U.S. harvest expectations strengthen the bullish case Supply concerns are not limited to the Black Sea. The U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised markets in late June by revising U.S. wheat planted acreage down to 42.74 million acres, around 6% below last year and the lowest level since 1970. The July WASDE report further reinforced expectations of tighter U.S. supplies by lowering production and ending stock estimates. At the same time, the annual North Dakota Crop Tour reported average spring wheat yields of 45.9 bushels per acre, almost four bushels below last year's level. Because North Dakota is America's largest producer of high-protein spring wheat, weaker yields could tighten supplies of premium-quality wheat later this year. Heat in Europe adds further pressure to global wheat production Weather conditions are also contributing to the rally. Western Europe experienced prolonged heat during the critical grain-filling stage, reducing both yields and crop quality. France's Ministry of Agriculture estimates that the country's 2026 soft wheat production will reach approximately 32 million tonnes, around 4% lower than last year and below the five-year average. Rising prices in France and Romania, where export wheat has gained roughly $16-19 per tonne over the past week, further illustrate tightening supply conditions across Europe. Technical analysis: wheat futures break above 700 cents per bushel CBOT wheat futures have broken above the psychologically important 700-cent-per-bushel level, extending the recovery that began in early July. The market has now gained nearly 10% this month, making wheat one of the strongest-performing agricultural commodities during July. The next catalyst will likely be the USDA's weekly export sales report. Reuters estimates suggest U.S. wheat export sales could range between 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes. Strong export demand, combined with continued Black Sea disruptions and weather-related production risks, could provide additional support for wheat prices in the coming weeks. Source: xStation5

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