Will OpenAI help companies implement AI?

As countless consulting firms, companies, and research centers—such as S&P Global, Deloitte, MIT, IBM, and Bloomberg - have pointed out, one of the biggest barriers to AI’s further development is ineffective implementation of the technology, or the lack of implementation altogether. Any program or solution is only as good as its implementation. It doesn’t matter whether we are talking about a simple dashboard for tracking projects or working time, or an LLM model. OpenAI has followed the maxim “if you want something done right - do it yourself,” establishing a company called “ OpenAI Development Company .” This is a separate entity, controlled by OpenAI, whose declared goal is to help companies implement AI-based solutions. It’s not just about access to the technology - selling licenses, in the case of this spun-out entity, is a secondary or even tertiary matter. The new company aims to create a relatively transparent structure and a repeatable procedure for implementing solutions in businesses, including tools, processes, business justifications, and methodology. Along with this broad set of tools and services, advisory and consulting services are also expected to be available. Based on the still fairly general public materials, the idea and execution appear to be closely analogous to Palantir’s approach known as “ Forward Deployed Engineering .”

OpenAI’s declared intentions may inspire both optimism about the company’s future success and cause for concern. On the optimistic side, one can observe that the company is not waiting for market processes to validate and refine solutions; it also does not want a potentially lucrative line of business to slip away by losing its lead before the race has even started. OpenAI is directly addressing one of the biggest pain points in the AI model ecosystem, which could pay off significantly in the near future. There are also concerns. Above all, AI specialists and engineers whose knowledge and skills are sufficient to work on the development of so-called “frontier models” are extraordinarily rare - and they are likely among the best-paid employees in the world today. Assigning these specialists to implementation work would not only be expensive, but could also slow down progress on the company’s core products - its AI models.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.