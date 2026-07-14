Worse than the Dot-com bubble: IBM stock crash

International Business Machines (IBM) published preliminary results for Q2 2026. Calling the results a disappointment would be a serious understatement. The company’s shares collapsed by nearly 20%, dragging down a large part of the technology sector as well. IBM technical analysis (D1) (13.07.2026) The sharp correction in IBM shares comes almost exactly at the moment when the EMA100 and EMA200 moving averages generated the so-called “golden cross,” a phenomenon that is relatively rare. Considering the Fibonacci ranges and significant price moves over recent months, the stock may finish the session below the 78.6% Fibonacci level (around USD 240). A much harder resistance level to break will be around USD 215, which buyers have defended repeatedly over the past two years. Source: xStation5 Why such a violent reaction? The negative signal for the market coming from these results is very strong, but also not entirely clear. The headline figures from the release, without context, do not justify a reaction this extreme for a company of this size. At the open, the company lost over USD 50 billion in market capitalization. Revenue came in at USD 17.2 billion versus the expected USD 17.8 billion.

EPS looked better, rising to USD 2.93, but still below market expectations, which were at least USD 3.00. This release came against the backdrop of a strong run-up in the company’s valuation, supported by expansion in quantum computing and AI. Since May 2026, the shares rose from around USD 215 to nearly USD 300. Even a small earnings miss can be enough to meaningfully reprice a stock from which the market expects significant operating leverage, but that still does not explain the magnitude of the drop. The key to understanding the market’s reaction lies in the CEO’s comments about capex. The CEO noted that toward the end of the last quarter, customers suddenly and sharply began redirecting capex spending toward memory, which is becoming an increasingly acute bottleneck in the investment cycle. Management openly acknowledged that this could weigh on the company’s results, at least over the remainder of the current fiscal year. IBM’s position also implies that if this giant is experiencing real pressure due to memory prices, then the rest of the sector is in a similar situation. Additional concern comes from the fact that the company does not عادة typically publish “preliminary releases.” The results were only supposed to be presented on July 22. This introduces chaos and fuels speculation and doubts, which is also a factor affecting the stock’s behavior. Even so, for now a 15% to 20% decline is not pricing in a deep deterioration in profitability, but rather a postponement of revenue over time.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.