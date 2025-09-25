Economic calendar: Coronavirus concerns overshadow light calendar
Markets focused on coronavirus developments UK parliament returns from recess HP to report earnings after market close As...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Stocks in Asia are sinking as coronavirus cases outside China surged. S&P/ASX 200 finished 2.25% lower while HSCEI is trading 1.9% lower. KOSPI...
Coronavirus fears rise again - the number of cases outside China climbs Disappointing PMI reading from the U.S. Gold prices keep...
The recent U.S. PMI reading showed a significant decrease compared with market forecasts. The Manufacturing PMI equals 50.8 (est. 51.5). The figure still...
Wall Street futures point to a lower open T-Mobile (TMUS.US) and Sprint (S.US) revise merger terms California Resources (CRC.US)...
Bitcoin dropped below $10000 but holds key support Litecoin with a chance for a bigger upward move After reaching the highest level of the year...
European markets open lower on Friday DE30 tries to break back above 13650 pts handle Allianz (ALV.DE) gains after 2019 earnings...
German flash PMIs for February were released at 8:30 am GMT. Manufacturing gauge was expected to fall from 45.3 to 44.8 pts but instead it has unexpectedly...
Flash PMIs from Germany, United Kingdom and the US Riksbank to release minutes Retail sales data from Poland and Canada 8:30...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower with S&P 500 dropping 0.38%, Dow Jones declining 0.44% and Nasdaq closing 0.67% lower. Moods...
Risky assets choke yesterday in the later afternoon and a volatile mood is being observed today in the morning as well as there are signs that coronavirus...
Buy everything mode continues on Thursday Solid US data supports the greenback Gold and OIL/OIL.WTI soar higher Buy everything mode generally...
Looking at EURUSD chart, one can see that after a local sideways move, the price broke the upper limit of Overbalance structure (and also SMA50), hinting...
Futures point to slightly lower opening on Wall Street Morgan Stanley (MS.US) to buy E*Trade Financial (ETFC.US) Domino’s Pizza...
Oil Crude oil gains primarily on easing of concerns over the impact of coronavirus Libya suffers temporary but significant production...
European stocks pull back on coronavirus concerns MTU Aero Engines (MTX.DE) hints that outlook may change due to coronavirus Fresenius...
The Australian dollar wasn’t impressed by the local NFP report that showed a bit higher than expected employment gain but also a rise in the unemployment...
UK retail sales data due in the morning ECB minutes unlikely to be a market moving event Moods on the financial markets can be labelled...
Wall Street indices had a strong session yesterday. S&P 500 added 0.47%, Dow Jones gained 0.40% and Nasdaq surged 0.87%. Russell 2000 jumped...
Minutes from January Fed meeting showed that bankers see current monetary policy “appropriate for a time” which should help support growth...
