CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Conditions

Terms & Fees
Fees

Account opening and maintenance

Account opening and maintenance

Free for all active clients, regardless of account balance
Free

Deposits

Some deposit methods may involve additional fees charged by payment providers (XTB does not charge any fees)
Free

Minimum deposit

0 GBP

Withdrawals

Above 50 GBP
Free
Investment conditions

Stocks and ETFs investing commission

For monthly turnover equivalent up to 100 000 EUR (after that 0.2% min.10 GBP)
Free

Minimum investment value on stocks

10 GBP

Instrument Specification

Currency conversion fee

0.5%

Investing platform availability

Mobile, Desktop, Tablet

Fees

Account opening and maintenance

Free for all active clients, regardless of balance
Free

Deposits

Some deposit methods may involve additional fees charged by payment providers (XTB does not charge any fees).
Free

Minimum deposit

No minimum deposit

Withdrawals

Above 50 GBP
Free
Investment conditions

Commission for trading CFDs

0%

Minimum order

0.01 lot

Maximum leverage

1:30

Margin table

Minimum spread

0.3

Instrument Specification

Negative balance protection

Available

Segregated Funds

Available

Investing platform availability

Mobile, Desktop, Tablet
Instrument specification
See the full table of fees
Full table of Fees and Commissions
from 16.12.2023
Full table of Fees and Commissions
from 06.11.2023
See the full table of fees
Payments

Deposits

GBP/USD/EUR

Card payments must be made from a card issued in the client's name from a bank account that is the same as the clients country of residence.

Fees by your bank may apply
Instant deposit methods available
GBP
Free of charge
EUR
Free of charge
USD
Free of charge

Paying in another currency?

GBP/USD/EUR

Transfers must be made from a bank account in the client's name and from a bank account that is the same as the clients country of residence.

Fees by your bank may apply
Instant deposit methods available
Free of charge
GBP
Free of charge
EUR
Free of charge
USD

Paying in another currency?

Security

We prioritise transparency by regularly disclosing our earnings and cash reserves on a quarterly basis. At XTB, we are dedicated to empowering you on your investment journey regardless of whether your horizon is short or long term, and whether you prefer an active or passive approach.

Discover over 5800+ investment possibilities

Changing the language affects the change of regulator