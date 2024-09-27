Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Company News

Friday - 27 September 2024
14:37

Technical maintenance 27.09.2024

Dear Clients,

We would like to inform you about the technical break of internal systems on Friday 27/09/2024, between 22:00 PM CEST and 4:00 AM CEST
Please note that access to the xStation web platform, xStation app, registration forms and Client office will not be available. 

Kind Regards,
XTB

Show more Hide
09:30

Rollovers, holidays and dividends in the following week:

CFD Derivatives - Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies

 

There are no rollovers  in the following week.

 

Holidays (change in trading hours - CEST time)

Instrument

30.09

Monday

01.10

Tuesday

02.10

Wednesday

03.10

Thursday

04.10

Friday

CHN.cash

Trading till 21:00

No trading

Trading from 03:15

-

-

HK.cash

Trading till 21:00

No trading

Trading from 03:15

-

-

MEXComp

-

No trading

-

-

-

 

Dividends

30.09

Monday

01.10

Tuesday

02.10

Wednesday

03.10

Thursday

04.10

Friday

-

AU200.cash

-

AU200.cash

-

This information applies to the above-mentioned instruments available in all offers on the xStation and MT4 platforms. Please note that the names of the instruments in individual offers may be slightly different. A detailed list of all instrument names are available in MARGIN TABLE

 

OMI instruments, Stocks CFD, ETF CFD, Synthetic Stocks

 

Dividends, rights issues, spin offs, splits and re-splits:

30.09 Monday - dividends on Agree Realty Corp (ADC.US), AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC.US), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE.US), AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4.DE), Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE.US), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI.US), AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB.US), Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.US), B&G Foods Inc (BGS.US), Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL.US), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - class A  (BXMT.US), Boston Properties Inc (BXP.US), Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL.US), Chimera Investment Corp (CIM.US), Camden Property Trust (CPT.US), CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE.US), Dillard's Inc - class A (DDS.US), Deere & Co (DE.US), Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI.US), Amdocs Ltd (DOX.US), Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP.US), Ensign Group Inc (ENSG.US), EPR Properties (EPR.US), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT.US), Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS.US), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.US), FMC Corp (FMC.US), Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD.US), Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST.US), Huhtamaki OYJ (HUH1V.FI), Humana Inc (HUM.US),  Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR.US), World Fuel Services Corp (INT.US), Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT.US), Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.US), Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC.US), Ladder Capital Corp - class A (LADR.US), Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO.US), Lennox International Inc (LII.US), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP.US), Mondelez International Inc - class A  (MDLZ.US), Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR.US), National Fuel Gas Co (NFG.US), Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY.US), Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC.US), Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC.US), PG&E Corp (PCG.US), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK.US), POSCO - ADR (PKX.US), Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR.US), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP.US), SL Green Realty Corp (SLG.US), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR (SMFG.US), Sony Corp (SONY) - ADR (SNE.US), Sony Group Corp - ADR (SONY.US), STAG Industrial Inc (STAG.US), Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD.US), Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD.US), Sun Communities Inc (SUI.US), Stryker Corp (SYK.US), Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS.US), Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO.US), Toro Co (TTC.US), US Bancorp  (USB.US), Valmet OYJ (VALMT.FI), Veris Residential Inc (VRE.US), World Kinect Corporation (WKC.US), Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW.US), WP Carey Inc (WPC.US), Xerox Corp  (XRX.US), York Water Co (YORW.US), Yirendai Ltd - ADR (YRD.US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH.US)

01.10 Tuesday- dividends on Agilent Technologies Inc (A.US), Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD.US), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.US), Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH.US), CubeSmart (CUBE.US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - class B  (ERICB.SE), Fortum OYJ (FORTUM.FI), Farmland Partners Inc (FPI.US), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT.US), Ingredion Inc (INGR.US), Neste Oyj (NESTE.FI),  New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ.US), Realty Income Corp (O.US), Pegasystems Inc (PEGA.US), Quanta Services Inc (PWR.US), Royal Unibrew A/S (RBREW.DK), Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII.US), Rithm Capital Corp (RITM.US), Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.US), State Street Corp (STT.US), Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO.US), Upbound Group Inc (UPBD.US), Ventas Inc (VTR.US)

02.10 Wednesday - dividends on AECOM (ACM.US), Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD.US), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.US), Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX.US), Comcast Corp (CMCSA.US), Cisco Systems Inc  (CSCO.US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - class B (ERIC.US), Itau Unibanco Holding SA - ADR (ITUB.US), Republic Services Inc - class A  (RSG.US)

03.10 Thursday- dividends on Bodycote PLC (BOY.UK), Centrica PLC (CNA.UK), Campbell Soup Co (CPB.US), Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ.US), Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.UK), Hunting PLC (HTG.UK), Kainos Group PLC (KNOS.UK), Progressive Corp (PGR.US), Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.UK), Sylvamo Corp (SLVM.US), Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.UK), Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD.US), Spectris PLC (SXS.UK), TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.UK), Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.UK), Weir Group PLC  (WEIR.UK), Wickes Group PLC (WIX.UK)

04.10 Friday - dividends on American Express Co (AXP.US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co  (BMY.US), Designer Brands Inc - class A (DBI.US), Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.US), Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN.US), Globe Life Inc (GL.US), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI.US), Immersion Corp (IMMR.US), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US), Mercor SA (MCR.PL), Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc (MMC.US), Morningstar Inc (MORN.US), NetApp Inc (NTAP.US), Royal Gold Inc (RGLD.US), Sysco Corp (SYY.US), Thule Group AB (THULE.SE)


There are no holidays in the following week.

Please be aware that presented corporate actions may change (new CA can be announced and existing can be cancelled).
All updated corporate actions are in xStation in instrument info.

Equity Offer Changes 19.09 - 26.09

There were no changes.

XTB

Show more Hide
Friday - 20 September 2024
14:28

Technical maintenance 20.09.2024

Dear Clients,

We would like to inform you about the technical break of internal systems on Friday 20/09/2024, between 22:00 PM CEST and 4:00 AM CEST
Please note that access to the xStation web platform, xStation app, registration forms and Client office will not be available. 

Kind Regards,
XTB

Show more Hide
11:30

Rollovers, holidays and dividends in the following week:

CFD Derivatives - Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies

 

There are no rollovers  in the following week.

 

Dividends

23.09

Monday

24.09

Tuesday

25.09

Wednesday

26.09

Thursday

27.09

Friday

HK.cash

AU200.cash

-

CH50cash

AU200.cash

 

 

There are no holidays  in the following week.
 

This information applies to the above-mentioned instruments available in all offers on the xStation and MT4 platforms. Please note that the names of the instruments in individual offers may be slightly different. A detailed list of all instrument names are available in MARGIN TABLE

 

OMI instruments, Stocks CFD, ETF CFD, Synthetic Stocks

 

Dividends, rights issues, spin offs, splits and re-splits:


23.09 Monday - dividends on Credicorp Ltd (BAP.US), Eversource Energy (ES.US), SPDR EURO STOXX 50 (Dist USD) (FEZ.US), Logitech International SA (LOGI.US), New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR.US), Invesco India (Dist USD) (PIN.US), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (Dist USD) (QQQ.US), Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call (Dist USD) (QYLD.US), Sanok Rubber Co SA (SNK.PL), Invesco S&P 500 High Div Low Volatility  (Dist USD) (SPHD.US), SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 (Dist USD) (SPLG.US), SpartanNash Co (SPTN.US), SPDR S&P 500 UCITS (Dist EUR) (SPY5.DE), SPDR S&P 500 UCITS (Dist USD) (SPY5.UK), SPDR S&P US Dividend Aristocrats UCITS (Dist EUR) (SPYD.DE), SPDR S&P Euro Dividend Aristocrats (Dist EUR) (SPYW.DE), STMicroelectronics NV (STM.FR), STMicroelectronics NV (STM.IT), Seagate Technology PLC (STX.US), SPDR S&P Us Dividend Aristocrats UCITS (Dist USD) (UDVD.UK), WR Berkley Corp (WRB.US), Spdr S&P Homebuilders (Dist USD) (XHB.US), Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund  (Dist USD) (XLE.US), Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLF.US), Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLI.US), Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLK.US), Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR  (Dist USD) (XLP.US), Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLU.US), Health Care Select Sector SPDR  (Dist USD) (XLV.US), Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLY.US), SPDR S&P Metals & Mining (Dist USD) (XME.US), Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (Dist USD) (XOP.US), Spdr S&P Retail (Dist USD) (XRT.US)

 

24.09 Thuesday - dividends on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - class A  (ARCO.US), Equity Residential (EQR.US), Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (FAS.US), Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (SOXL.US), Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (SPXL.US), STMicroelectronics NV - ADR (STM.US), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (TNA.US), Total SE - ADR (TOT.US), TotalEnergies SE - ADR (TTE.US), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (Dist USD) (TZA.US), Vitec Software Group AB (publ) - class B (VITB.SE)

 

25.09 Friday - dividends on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI.US), Schwab US Dividend Equity (Dist USD) (SCHD.US), ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (Dist USD) (SVXY.US), ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (Dist USD) (TBT.US), ProShares UltraPro QQQ (Dist USD) (TQQQ.US)

 

26.09 Thursday - dividends on British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.UK), Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.UK), British American Tobacco PLC (BMT.DE), Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR.UK), General Electric Co (GE.US), Invitation Homes Inc (INVH.US), Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT.US), Philip Morris International Inc (PM.US), Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC.US), Randstad Holding NV (RAND.NL), Rightmove PLC (RMV.UK), Sempra Energy (SRE.US), West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (WFG.US)

 

27.09 Friday - dividends on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.US), British American Tobacco PLC - ADR (BTI.US), Bancolombia SA - ADR (CIB.US), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.US), Colruyt SA (COLR.BE), Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (CP.US), Danaher Corp (DHR.US), Ebro Foods SA (EBRO.ES), Ferguson PLC (FERG.UK), Flowserve Corp (FLS.US), Hyundai Motor Co - GDP (HYUD.DE), Hyundai Motor Co - GDP (HYUD.UK), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP.US), Medtronic PLC (MDT.US), National Health Investors Inc (NHI.US), Nutrien Ltd (NTR.US), Nucor Corp (NUE.US), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.US), 360 DigiTech Inc - ADR (QFIN.US), Polo Ralph Lauren Corp  - class A  (RL.US), Banco de Sabadell SA (SAB.ES), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - GDR  (SMSN.UK), TFI International Inc (TFII.US), Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.US), Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (Dist USD) (VNQ.US), Vanguard Idx Fund (Dist USD) (VTI.US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY.US)

There are no holidays in the following week.

Please be aware that presented corporate actions may change (new CA can be announced and existing can be cancelled).
All updated corporate actions are in xStation in instrument info.


Equity Offer Changes 12.09 - 19.09

Below you can find new stocks available on xStation:

 

Cash Stocks:

Beta ETF Nasdaq-100 2xShort (ETFBNQ2S.PL), Beta ETF Nasdaq-100 3xLev (ETFBNQ3L.PL),

Equity CFD:
 

XTB

Show more Hide
Thursday - 19 September 2024
22:10

Rollover on AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20

Today, there is a change of delivery date for AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20 instruments. Clients who have open positions will be credited or debited with proper swap points amounts.

These are:

- DE30 -1770 swap points for long position; 1770 swap points for short position

- EU50 -280 swap points for long position; 280 swap points for short position

- SPA35 -6 swap points for long position; 6 swap points for short position

- W20 -350 swap points for long position; 350 swap points for short position

- AUT20 -29 swap points for long position; 29 swap points for short position

- UK100 -570 swap points for long position; 570 swap points for short position

- ITA40 93 swap points for long position; -93 swap points for short position

- SUI20 -36 swap points for long position; 36 swap points for short position

- FRA40 -120 swap points for long position; 120 swap points for short position

- NED25 -260 swap points for long position; 260 swap points for short position

- DE40 -1770 swap points for long position; 1770 swap points for short position

This information applies to the above-mentioned instruments available in all offers on the xStation and MT4 platforms. Please note that the names of the instruments in individual offers may be slightly different.

A detailed list of all instrument names is available in MARGIN TABLE.

XTB

Show more Hide
09:53

Rollover on AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20

Today, at the end of trading day AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100 and W20 underlying instruments will change their delivery dates. Current difference between prices of futures with consecutive delivery terms is:

- NED25 approx. 2.58 index points

- EU50 approx. 29.0 index points

- SUI20 approx. 36 index points

- W20 approx. 32.0 index points

- ITA40 approx. -98 index points

- FRA40 approx. 12.5 index points

- SPA35 approx. 7 index points

- DE40 approx. 171.0 index points

- UK100 approx. 56.5 index points

- AUT20 approx. 29 index points

- DE30 approx. 171.0 index points

It means that if nothing occurs between today's closing and tomorrow’s opening, open price for:
- AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20 should be higher by given values
- ITA40 should be lower by given value

Change of position value connected with base change will be corrected by swap points equal to base value. Clients with limit and stop orders close to current price are kindly requested to adjust their position to changes in base value. Otherwise stop and limit orders will be executed according to standard procedure.

This information applies to the above-mentioned instruments available in all offers on the xStation and MT4 platforms. Please note that the names of the instruments in individual offers may be slightly different.

A detailed list of all instrument names is available in MARGIN TABLE.

Important:
It is crucial to remember that after calculating the swap points (which are the result of the base between two series of contracts of underlying instrument), the value of the registers of Customer's account will change. With a very large base, it may happen that the required MARGIN LEVEL is exceeded. In such a case automatic closure of the position will start, starting with the position that generates the lowest financial result and will continue until the moment when the required MARGIN LEVEL is achieved. Customers should also adjust their active pending orders. If the order activation price set by the client is within the gap related to rollover, the order will be executed at the opening price of the instrument. To avoid this situation PENDING ORDERS must be removed before the end of the trading session of the instrument on the rollover day.

 

XTB

Show more Hide
There is no more news to show
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator