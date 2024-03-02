Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading
2900+ Stocks
14 markets

Invest in Apple, Tesla, Amazon and many other stocks with 0% commission

Buy your favourite stocks and enjoy 0% commission investing up to 100 000 EUR of equivalent monthly turnover for accounts in any currency. For investments above this limit there is only 0.2% commission (min. 10 GBP). Please note a currency conversion fee of 0.5% may apply. Your capital is at risk. The value of your investments may go up or down.

No Commission

Buy stocks from global markets without overpaying.
Investing from just 10 GBP

Turn even small amounts into assets that will work for you.
Free account opening

Create your account without unnecessary formalities.
Stocks

Become a stock investor with XTB

Invest as much as you want

Discover Fractional Shares and invest in your favourite stocks with a fraction of their initial price.

Be a shareholder

Invest in real securities that give you ownership rights to be a part of a given company.

Receive dividends

Expand your sources of income with dividends paid by companies you're invested in.

Investing

Opt for convenient solutions

Choose from a wide range of deposit methods, including free and instant ones.

Find companies you are interested in using the built-in search engine and check their key data in the info tab.

Decide whether you want to buy a given number of shares or invest a specific amount.

Invest in stocks from any country, regardless of your account currency.

Offer

Invest in 2900+ stocks

Earn interest on your uninvested funds

Receive regular interest payments on your deposits in various currencies.

Trust

🏆 Brokerage of the year according to Invest Cuffs 2024

  • 1 million+

    Investors

  • 5 million+

    App downloads

  • 20+

    Years on the market

  • 5600+

    instruments

Stock CFDs

Invest in price declines and operate with leverage

At XTB, in addition to real stocks, you also have access to stock CFDs. These are derivatives instruments enabling speculation on the price movements of the underlying stock without actual ownership of the stock itself. It gives you the possibility to Short Sell and includes a functionality that allows you to conduct transactions for amounts that exceed the capital invested. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

News

Keep your finger on the pulse with our latest
market news

This article is only available to logged in users

Some articles are only available to logged in users. If you do not have an XTB account, you can create one without unnecessary formalities.
Education

Explore our comprehensive knowledge base

Reading time: minutes

Reading time: minutes

Reading time: minutes

Dedicated support

We're here to support you!

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our products and services. If you need further assistance and for enquiries not covered, please contact our customer support.

Phone

Email

Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

2 March 2024
1 March 2025
1 March 2024
9 September 2022
1 March 2024
1 March 2024
26 November 2024
8 March 2024

Changing the language affects the change of regulator