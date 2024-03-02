Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Passive Investing

Investment Plans - a smarter way to invest your savings

Have your eye on something? Saving for your future or retirement?

Beginner-friendly solution

Our intuitive interface will allow you to easily build your Plan, and invest specified amounts, starting from 15 GBP. The financial instruments we offer are risky. Invest responsibly.

Automated payments

Top up your account regularly and invest automatically with Auto Invest. Simply select a specific amount, period, and deposit method and your funds will be systematically invested in ETFs of your choice, accordingly to the structure of your Plan.

Zero-commission investing

All your investments under the Plan are commission-free equivalent up to 100 000 EUR monthly turnover. Transactions above this limit will be charged with 0.2% commission (min. 10 GBP). If you invest in foreign ETFs a 0.5% currency conversion fee may apply.

Goals

Execute your Investment Plan

Regardless of your objectives or the duration of your timeline, our solution is designed to guide you towards achieving your goals.

Start investing even small amounts towards your future. As the value of your Investment Plan evolves over time, you'll get alerted to re-adjust the plan based on your initial fund allocation preferences.

Build a low-risk, diversified portfolio and invest regularly so you can enjoy a peaceful retirement.

You decide what the purpose of your plan is, how much you want to invest and for how long.

Exchange Traded Funds

Powered by 350+ ETFs

Designed for passive long-term investing

An ETF is a fund listed on a stock exchange. It contains various instruments, eg. stocks, bonds or commodities, so that buying even one fund allows you to invest in a selected industry, index or region. This makes ETFs ideal instruments for stable, long-term investments. 

The flexibility you are looking for

ETFs allow you to buy, sell and check the value of your investment whenever you want - the same way you can with shares.

Low cost investing

One of the advantages of ETFs is that they give you the flexibility of low management costs, making them a cheaper alternative to Mutual Funds that often charge many different fees (for management, profits, startup), which can amount to up to several percent of the investment value. For ETFs, the Total Expense Ratio (TER) is rarely above 0.5%. T&Cs apply.

Set up

Create a plan in no time

Build your portfolio based on over 350+ ETFs, differing in composition, rate of return, or rating

You don't have to calculate anything - just set a percentage you would like to be invested in each ETF.

You can start investing from as little as 15 GBP.

Features

Why choose XTB Investment Plans?

Discover the unique features that make Investment Plans such a favourable solution for passive investing

Simplicity

The intuitive interface of Investment Plans lets you easily build and manage your portfolio.
Diversity

Over 350 ETFs will give you exposure to a range of sectors and industries from different countries.
Accessibility

Thanks to the low entry threshold you can start creating your Plans from just 15 GBP.
Transparency

Access essential details about your preferred ETFs, such as rating, portfolio composition or performance over the years.
Flexibility

You can open and close your Plans at any time. Quick deposits and withdrawals, allow you to maintain full control over your money flow.
No overpaying

Investing in ETFs is commission-free turnover equivalent up to 100,000 EUR (then comm. 0.2%, min. 10 GBP).0.5% currency conversion cost may apply.
Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Changing the language affects the change of regulator