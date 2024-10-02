Daily summary: USDJPY surges 1.8% as US dollar gains 🗽Mixed sentiments on Wall Street; oil prices drop
Wednesday's session on European stock markets ended in a mixed mood. Germany's DAX closed the session nearly 0.33% lower, while France's...
Market news
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Federal Reserve member Thomas Barkin commented US economy and monetary policy today. Here are the higlights: Fed cut rates are to recalibrate to...
Shares of insurance company Humana (HUM.US) are losing 15% today, after the company indicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission that its ratings...
Wheat (WHEAT) on Chicago's CBOT commodity exchange is gaining nearly 2.5% today. Precipitation in Rostov-on-Don, Russia's key winter wheat-producing...
OIL.WTI loses as OPEC+ agreed to ease production cuts in December, according to WSJ reports. Also, OPEC informed that the organization works with Russia,...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories (in barrels): 3.889M (Forecast -1.43M, Previous -4.471M) Gasoline Inventories: 1.119M (Forecast 0.2M, Previous -1.538M) EIA...
WTI crude oil broke above local highs set in the second half of September today and is breaking above $72 per barrel, after Israel vowed to retaliate against...
US ADP Report came in 143k vs 125k and 99k previously Stronger than expected private US labor market job change supported US dollar, pressuring EURUSD. Source:...
Nike (NKE.US) loses almost 7% in today pre-market as investors felt disappointment due to Q1 2024/2025 revenue miss, and withdrawing full year guidance....
New Japanese Prime Minister, Ishiba commented the country's monetary policy expressing that the Japan 'is not in the environment for an additional...
Today at 13:15 BST, we will see the private report on employment change in the United States. The ADP report has recently given a slightly greater predictive...
The Hang Seng Index has experienced a dramatic surge today, jumping 8% to reach a 22-month high of 22,450. This marks the sixth consecutive day of gains,...
Today's economic calendar is packed with significant data releases and central bank speeches, particularly from Europe. Key highlights include Spanish...
Asian stocks rallied, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging over9% as markets reacted positively to China's stimulus announcements. Mainland Chinese...
