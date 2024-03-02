Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Knowledge Base

    search results for

    Search results for

    We couldn’t find any articles

    Xtb logo

    Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

    Start investing Download the app Download the app

    We use cookies

    By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

    This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

    Cookie name
    Description
    SERVERID
    userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
    adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
    test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
    SESSID cc 9 September 2022
    __hssc cc 1 March 2024
    __cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
    intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
    intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

    We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

    Cookie name
    Description
    _gid cc 9 September 2022
    _gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
    _gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
    _ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
    _ga cc 1 March 2026
    AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
    af_id cc 31 March 2025
    afUserId cc 1 March 2026
    af_id cc 1 March 2026
    AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
    __hstc cc 28 August 2024
    __hssrc

    This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

    Cookie name
    Description
    MUID cc 26 March 2025
    _omappvp cc 11 February 2035
    _omappvs cc 1 March 2024
    _uetsid cc 2 March 2024
    _uetvid cc 26 March 2025
    _fbp cc 30 May 2024
    fr cc 7 December 2022
    muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
    lang
    _ttp cc 26 March 2025
    _tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
    _ttp cc 26 March 2025
    hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

    Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

    Cookie name
    Description
    personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
    UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
    bcookie cc 8 September 2023
    lidc cc 9 September 2022
    lang
    bscookie cc 8 September 2023
    li_gc cc 7 March 2023

    This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

    Change region and language
    Country of residence
    Language

    Changing the language affects the change of regulator