Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading
4.7/5 on App Store
4.5/5 on Google Play

The centre of all your investments

Discover our modern and intuitive platform offering a variety of tools that will help you meet the challenges awaiting the financial markets.

 

Past performance is not a reilable indicator of future results.

Try now
Try now

Download the app

Scan the QR code to download our mobile app

OR
Platform
Open account

Easy to use

Invest effortlessly with our user-friendly interface.

All markets in one place

Get the most out of global markets by having access to 6000+ instruments including stocks, ETFs and CFDs.

Daily market news

Keep your finger on the pulse by receiving the latest news through our push notifications.

Extensive knowledge base

Understand the market better by utilising hundreds of hours of online courses for every level of experience.

Available on various platforms

Invest how you like, wherever you are. Our platform is available on desktop and mobile (iOS and Android).

Functional and convenient solutions

Earn interest on uninvested funds and instantly exchange currencies for investment purposes between your accounts. All in a simple and intuitive way.

Investment Plans

Discover a smarter way to invest passively in ETFs. The intuitive interface will allow you to easily build your own investment plan, and automatic payments will allow you to fund it regularly.

App

Discover mobile investing excellence

App Store 4.7
Google Play 4.5
Open account
Download the app
Position management

Keep your investments under control

Determine acceptable levels of possible loss and close positions automatically when a defined price is triggered.

Open account Download the app

Make profits and close investments automatically at the determined price without the need to continuously monitor the market.

Open account Download the app

Open positions automatically when the instrument reaches the price you set, without having to constantly watch charts.

Open account Download the app

Trade smarter, not harder. Our calculator automates trade calculations and currency conversions.

Open account Download the app

Explore advanced charting tools, sentiment indicators, and see how XTB clients are trading specific instruments.

Open account Download the app
Convenience

Choose a seamless experience

Free account opening

Complete the process easily without unnecessary formalities.

Easy deposits

Manage your funds directly on our platform with free and instant deposit options.

Dedicated support

Your satisfaction is our priority. If you have any questions or concerns, our dedicated customer support team is here to help - choose your preferred contact method.

Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator