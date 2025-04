Each event in the economic calendar provides detailed information, including the time and date of the event, the title or description of the event, the country affected, and the type of economic indicator. Additionally, it includes the previous value, the forecasted value, and the actual value once it is released. For example, a post about GDP (Annualised) for Q3 in the US would include data on the GDP change from the previous quarter, the forecasted change for the given quarter, the actual value after the data release, and a description of the indicator itself.