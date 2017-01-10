MT4 is a flexible platform that allows you to utilise its MQL programming language. To do so, simply access the MetaQuotes Language Editor that's available by pressing F4 or finding this option in the menu in the Tools tab.
*Please be informed that the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform is no longer available for newly created accounts (investment accounts). It is, however, still available to existing users who have been using the MT4 platform so far. We encourage you to check out our modern, extremely intuitive, award-winning trading platform - xStation 5!
●MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a flexible platform that allows you to utilise its MQL programming language
●To do so, simply access the MetaQuotes Language Editor that’s available by pressing F4 on your keyboard or finding it under the Tools tab
●This will transfer you to the MetaEditor, which allows you to create and edit a variety of technical analysis tools in the MT4 trading platform
MT4 is a flexible platform that allows you to utilise its MQL programming language. To do so, simply access the MetaQuotes Language Editor that's available by pressing F4 or finding this option in the menu in the Tools tab.
This will transfer you to the MetaEditor, which allows you to create and edit a variety of technical analysis tools in the MT4 trading platform.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.