Reading time: 1 minute(s)

MT4 is a flexible platform that allows you to utilise its MQL programming language. To do so, simply access the MetaQuotes Language Editor that's available by pressing F4 or finding this option in the menu in the Tools tab.

*Please be informed that the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform is no longer available for newly created accounts (investment accounts). It is, however, still available to existing users who have been using the MT4 platform so far. We encourage you to check out our modern, extremely intuitive, award-winning trading platform - xStation 5!

●MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a flexible platform that allows you to utilise its MQL programming language

●To do so, simply access the MetaQuotes Language Editor that’s available by pressing F4 on your keyboard or finding it under the Tools tab

●This will transfer you to the MetaEditor, which allows you to create and edit a variety of technical analysis tools in the MT4 trading platform

MT4 is a flexible platform that allows you to utilise its MQL programming language. To do so, simply access the MetaQuotes Language Editor that's available by pressing F4 or finding this option in the menu in the Tools tab.

This will transfer you to the MetaEditor, which allows you to create and edit a variety of technical analysis tools in the MT4 trading platform.