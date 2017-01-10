What is the MT4 Strategy Tester?

Reading time: 1 minute(s)

*Please be informed that the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform is no longer available for newly created accounts (investment accounts). It is, however, still available to existing users who have been using the MT4 platform so far. We encourage you to check out our modern, extremely intuitive, award-winning trading platform - xStation 5!

MT4 allows you to use automated trading strategies as well as backtesting your strategies with the MT4 Strategy Tester. You can use this feature to analyse any results and optimise your automated strategy. In order to activate the Strategy Tester, simply choose the Strategy Tester option from the View tab at the top of the menu or alternatively press CTRL + R on the keyboard.

Once the Strategy Tester window is open, you can select your strategy and set your parameters with test conditions like the symbol name and the period for backtesting. Once all parameters have been set, you can initiate the backtesting process by pressing the Start button and awaiting the results. The results may be analysed in three separate tabs:

1. Results: In this tab you’re able to analyse where trades were opened, closed and what the net result from the trade was.

2. Graph: In this tab, you’re able to see a graphical view of the backtesting results.

3. Report: In this tab, you’re able to analyse factors such as the number of opened trades, maximum drawdown, number of profitable/losing trades, total net profit and other features that will help you decide how best to use your strategy.