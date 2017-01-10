What Charts and Technical Analysis Tools Does MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Offer?

*Please be informed that the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform is no longer available for newly created accounts (investment accounts). It is, however, still available to existing users who have been using the MT4 platform so far. We encourage you to check out our modern, extremely intuitive, award-winning trading platform - xStation 5!

It also offers popular indicators and oscillators like the MACD, RSI, Moving Average and more The MT4 trading platform offers a wealth of technical analysis tools including Fibonacci and Gann-based tools, as well universally popular indicators and oscillators such as MACD, RSI, Stochastic Oscillator, Moving Averages and more. You also have the option to choose between line, bar, or candlestick charts to suit your trading preferences.

