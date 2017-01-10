One of the most unique features of MT4 is that traders are not limited to the technical analysis tools that are available in the default version of the platform. This is due to the MQL4 community, an online forum that offers you both free and paid technical analysis tools.
*Please be informed that the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform is no longer available for newly created accounts (investment accounts). It is, however, still available to existing users who have been using the MT4 platform so far. We encourage you to check out our modern, extremely intuitive, award-winning trading platform - xStation 5!
You can access free additional tools by doing the following:
1. When logged into the MT4 trading platform, select the ‘Code Base’ tab at the bottom of the platform. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to view a comprehensive list of the many available technical analysis tools that are free to add to your platform.
2. To find more information about the tool or download it, double click on your chosen tool. This will open a new webpage where you can find all the relevant information on activating and downloading it.
How do I access paid Technical Analysis tools?
Paid technical analysis tools can be accessed by doing the following:
1. When logged into the MT4 trading platform, select the ‘Market’ tab at the bottom of the platform. After choosing the Market tab, you’ll see a list of the many available paid technical analysis tools, although some free ones are also included.
2. To find more information about the tool or download it, double click on your chosen tool. This will open a new webpage where you can find all the relevant information, including demo or purchase options.
