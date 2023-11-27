Artificial Intelligence: A Guide to Navigating the Future of Technology

Reading time: 7 minute(s)

The rapid evolution of technology has paved the way for groundbreaking innovations, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerging as a transformative force across industries. As investors seek opportunities in this dynamic field, understanding how to invest in AI requires a strategic approach that considers the unique challenges and opportunities presented by this booming sector.

Company Selection and Research

To embark on a successful AI investment journey, you must first identify companies at the forefront of AI development. Established tech giants such as NVIDIA, Google's parent company Alphabet, and IBM have demonstrated significant commitments to AI.

Virtually every major tech company is actively investing in and utilising artificial intelligence (AI) in various aspects of their operations. Here are some of the leading tech giants that are heavily involved in AI development and applications:

Alphabet (Google): Google is a pioneer in AI research and development, having developed groundbreaking technologies like TensorFlow, Google Assistant, and DeepMind. These AI tools are being used across Google's products and services, including search, translation, image recognition, and recommendation systems.

Amazon: Amazon is also a significant player in the AI landscape, leveraging AI for tasks such as product recommendations, fraud detection, logistics optimization, and natural language processing. Amazon's AI efforts are particularly evident in its Alexa voice assistant and its Prime Video recommendation engine.

Microsoft: Microsoft has made AI a central focus of its cloud computing strategy, integrating AI capabilities into its Azure cloud platform. Microsoft's AI products include Azure Cognitive Services, which provide AI APIs for tasks like image analysis, speech recognition, and sentiment analysis.

Apple: Apple is employing AI in its iOS and MacOS operating systems, enhancing user experience and device performance. Apple's AI initiatives include Siri voice assistant, Face ID facial recognition, and machine learning-powered app recommendations.

Meta (Facebook): Meta, formerly Facebook, is investing heavily in AI for social media applications, virtual reality, and augmented reality. AI is being used to personalise user experiences, detect and prevent harmful content, and enhance AR and VR experiences.

IBM: IBM has a long history in AI research and development, having created groundbreaking technologies like Deep Blue and Watson. IBM is now applying AI to its Watson Assistant, Watson Studio, and Watson IoT platforms, which provide AI solutions for businesses across various industries.

Tencent: Tencent, a Chinese multinational technology conglomerate, is heavily utilising AI in its social media platforms, gaming, and cloud computing businesses. Tencent's AI applications include facial recognition, voice recognition, and personalised content recommendations.

Alibaba: Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce giant, is deploying AI across its logistics, supply chain, and customer service operations. Alibaba's AI initiatives include image recognition for product categorization, sentiment analysis for customer feedback, and chatbots for customer support.

Samsung: Samsung is integrating AI into its consumer electronics products, such as smartphones, TVs, and home appliances. Samsung's AI efforts include Bixby voice assistant, object recognition, and personalised content recommendations.

NVIDIA: NVIDIA is a leading provider of graphics processing units (GPUs) and is at the forefront of AI hardware development. NVIDIA's GPUs are widely used for AI training and inference, and the company is also developing AI software tools and frameworks.

These tech giants are just a few examples of the many companies that are embracing AI and transforming their businesses and industries through innovative applications of these powerful technologies.

However, also consider emerging startups specialising solely in AI. Rigorous research into a company's financial health, leadership, and its position within the AI ecosystem is crucial.

AI-Focused Funds and ETFs

For investors seeking diversified exposure to AI, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and mutual funds dedicated to the technology sector can be viable options. ETFs like Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (BOTZ), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics (ARKQ), ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ),First Trust Nasdaq AI and Robotics ETF (ROBT),iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (IRBO) and WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) offer a basket of stocks from companies actively involved in AI development.

How to invest

Venture Capital and Startups

While inherently riskier, direct investment in AI startups through venture capital funds or crowdfunding platforms can provide early access to innovative technologies. This strategy demands thorough due diligence and an appetite for higher risk, but successful investments in disruptive startups can yield substantial returns.

VC firms typically invest in companies that have the potential to disrupt existing industries or create new ones. VC firms raise money from a variety of sources, including institutional investors, wealthy individuals, and endowments. They then use this money to invest in promising startups. In exchange for their investment, VC firms typically receive a share of the company's equity.

The Role of Venture Capital in the Startup Ecosystem

VC firms play a vital role in the startup ecosystem. They provide startups with the financial resources they need to grow, as well as the expertise and connections they need to succeed. VC firms also help to legitimise startups and make them more attractive to potential customers and partners. Companies such as Apple, Amazon, Google(Alphabet), Microsoft, Paypal and many more all received venture capital funding.

Consider AI Hardware Manufacturers

Recognising the importance of hardware in AI development, investors may explore opportunities in companies manufacturing components vital to AI, such as semiconductor companies. Notable examples include NVIDIA, renowned for its Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) pivotal in AI computations.

A few other examples include:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): AMD is a semiconductor company that produces CPUs, GPUs, and AI accelerators. AMD's AI products include the Instinct MI250X AI accelerator, which is designed for high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

Intel: Intel is a multinational technology company that produces CPUs, GPUs, and AI accelerators. Intel's AI products include the Nervana AI accelerator, which is designed for cloud computing and edge computing applications.

Google Cloud Platform (GCP): GCP is a cloud computing platform that provides AI hardware and software services. GCP's AI hardware offerings include TPUs (tensor processing units), which are custom-designed for AI training and inference.

Amazon Web Services (AWS): AWS is a cloud computing platform that provides AI hardware and software services. AWS's AI hardware offerings include Inferentia chips, which are designed for AI inference at the edge.

IBM: IBM is a multinational technology company that produces hardware and software for AI applications. IBM's AI hardware offerings include the Power Systems AC922 server, which is designed for HPC and AI workloads.

SambaNova Systems: SambaNova Systems is a startup that develops AI hardware and software. SambaNova's AI hardware offerings include the DataScale platform, which is designed for large-scale AI training and inference.

Graphcore: Graphcore is a startup that develops AI hardware and software. Graphcore's AI hardware offerings include the IPU (intelligent processing unit), which is designed for AI inference at the edge.

Cerebras Systems: Cerebras Systems is a startup that develops AI hardware and software. Cerebras Systems' AI hardware offerings include the Wafer-Scale Engine (WSE), which is the largest commercial AI chip ever built.

Movidius: Movidius is a startup that develops AI hardware and software. Movidius' AI hardware offerings include the Myriad X VPU (vision processing unit), which is designed for AI inference at the edge.

Software and Service Providers

AI's impact extends beyond hardware to encompass software and services. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Salesforce are actively involved in providing AI solutions, cloud services, and consulting. Investing in these entities allows exposure to diverse aspects of the AI ecosystem. Google AI is a research division at Google dedicated to developing new artificial intelligence technologies. Google AI has made significant contributions to the fields of natural language processing, computer vision, and machine learning. Microsoft Research is a research division at Microsoft dedicated to developing new technologies, including artificial intelligence. Microsoft Research similarly to Google has made significant contributions to the fields of natural language processing, computer vision, and machine learning. Amazon Web Services (AWS) as mentioned above is a cloud computing platform that offers a variety of artificial intelligence services, including Amazon Rekognition, Amazon Polly, and Amazon Comprehend. Salesforce Einstein is a cloud-based artificial intelligence platform that helps businesses to sell, market, and service their customers more effectively.

Stay Informed and Research Continuously

Given the rapid pace of AI advancements, staying informed is paramount. Investors should keep abreast of breakthroughs, partnerships, and regulatory developments. Maintaining a keen awareness of the competitive landscape ensures informed decision-making.

Diversification and Long-Term Perspective

Diversifying AI investments across different companies and sectors mitigates risks associated with market volatility. Adopting a long-term perspective aligns with the nature of AI development, recognising that the technology's full potential may take years to unfold.

Risk Management and Ethical Considerations

Investors should exercise prudence and implement risk management strategies, acknowledging the speculative nature of AI investments. Furthermore, ethical considerations surrounding AI, such as privacy concerns and societal impacts, should be factored into investment decisions due to their potential influence on public perception.

Conclusion

Investing in Artificial Intelligence demands a nuanced and well-researched approach. By carefully selecting companies, exploring diversified investment options, and staying informed about industry developments, investors can position themselves to harness the transformative potential of AI while managing associated risks. As technology continues to shape the future, a strategic and informed investment approach in AI holds the promise of significant returns and active participation in the technological revolution of our time.