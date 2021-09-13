The ask price is the best price at which we can buy a financial asset. Read on to find out how you can use ask price in your trading, and how to set the ask price on the xStation platform.
- The ask price is the best price at which we can buy a financial asset.
- It can be defined as the price level at which you can buy a financial instrument.
When operating in the financial markets, you are provided with the ask (purchase) price as well as the bid (sell) price. The ask price is always higher than the bid price and the difference between them is what we call the spread, which is also the cost of executing a transaction in the market.
As an example, if a window on your trading platform quotes the EURUSD market at 1.12027 / 1.12037, then it means that the ask price is 1.12037 and the bid price is 1.12027.
The thing to remember when going long is that your trade will open at the ask price and close at the bid price.
On the other hand, if you go short on the market, your trade will open at the bid price and close at the ask price.
Also, you should remember that the price you see on the chart on the trading platform, the xStation, is the bid price .
How can I set the ask price on the xStation platform?
In order to set the ask price on the chart, you must first choose the "visible layers" button on the right hand side of the chart, and then select the " Ask " option. After doing this, the ask price will become visible on the chart.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.