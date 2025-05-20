Best CFD Brokers in the UK 2026

Traders in the UK are presented with a wide range of brokerage options, each offering unique features and tools to suit different trading styles. Whether you’re a beginner looking to dip your toes into the stock market, or an experienced investor seeking advanced features, choosing the right broker is extremely important. Let’s take a closer look at the factors you should consider when choosing a broker for 2026 and why XTB is one of the best CFD brokers in the UK.

XTB

Overview: Why is XTB one of the best CFD brokers in the UK?

XTB offers 10900+ trading instruments across multiple asset classes including forex, indices, commodities, stocks and ETFs, Investments Plans, fractional shares, and a flexible Stocks and Shares ISA.

Key features:

XTB utilises its proprietary platform, xStation 5, known for its user-friendly interface and robust functionality.

Offers CFDs on instruments such as stocks, ETFs, commodities, indices and forex.

Advanced charting tools, real-time market analysis, economic calendars, and risk management tools. ​

XTB is regulated by multiple financial authorities, including the FCA

Pros

Over 60 hours of educational resources covering various topics, from basic trading concepts to advanced strategies.

UK clients can invest in over 8,200 real stocks and a selection of ETFs, with commission-free trading on equivalent up to 100,000 EUR monthly volume.

User-friendly and feature-rich proprietary platform, xStation 5.​

Strong regulatory framework and high trust score.​

No custody fees up to 250,000 EUR. After that, 0.2% per annum, minimum £10.

Cons:

Lack of support for MetaTrader platforms.

Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to UK retail clients due to FCA restrictions.

Limited availability of certain investment products, such as bonds and mutual funds.

Pepperstone

Overview:

Pepperstone is known for offering tight spreads and good execution speeds, which makes it attractive to day traders and scalpers.

Key Features:

Competitive spreads in forex and indices.

Popular platforms with advanced features and customisability.

Attractive for active traders with tight spreads and low commission fees.

Pros:

Supports MetaTrader and cTrader.

Suitable for day trading and scalping

FCA-regulated for UK traders.

Cons:

Limited research tools compared to other brokers.

Primarily focused on forex CFDs, fewer options in other asset classes.

Support can be slow.

Plus500

Overview:

Plus500 is known for its intuitive platform and has seen significant growth in its customer base.​

Key Features:

Offers CFDs on various instruments, including shares, forex, and commodities.

Simple and easy-to-navigate platform.

Mobile trading capabilities.​

Pros:

Regulated by the FCA.

Easy to use platform, good for beginners.

Plus500 operates on a spread-only basis.

Cons:

Limited educational resources compared to competitors.​

High spreads on certain markets.

If you don’t trade for three months, Plus500 charges an inactivity fee.

Min deposit £100

Interactive Investor

Overview:

Interactive Investor is known for long-term investing, rather than short-term trading. It offers a flat-fee structure, which is ideal for investors who trade infrequently or invest for the long term.

Key Features:

One monthly fee for trading, which can be advantageous for long-term investors.

UK-based regulation (FCA) adds security.

Access to stock research, portfolio management tools, and investment insights.

Pros:

Transparent flat-fee pricing model.

Reliable FCA regulation.

Good tools for investors focusing on stocks and ETFs.

Cons:

Does not support CFD or forex trading.

High fees for frequent traders due to the flat fee structure.

More suited for long-term investors rather than active traders.

Freetrade

Overview:

Freetrade is a stock trading app that primarily caters to beginner investors. It focuses on simplicity and ease of use, with a mobile-first approach.

Key Features:

Simple, intuitive platform for beginners.

Allows you to buy fractions of stocks, making investing more accessible.

Provides UK traders with security by being FCA regulated.

Pros:

Easy-to-use mobile platform for beginners.

Fractional shares allow for smaller, more affordable investments.

FCA-regulated for peace of mind.

Cons:

Limited to stocks and ETFs, no CFDs or forex trading.

Basic trading features, lacking advanced tools and research.

Limited investment options compared to other brokers.

IG Markets

Overview:

IG offers a wide range of instruments.

Key Features:

Access to a wide range of instruments.

Offers both CFD trading and spread betting.

Extensive educational resources for traders at all levels.​

Pros:

Regulated by the FCA.

User-friendly interface suitable for beginners.

Robust charting and analysis tools.​

Cons:

Higher withdrawal fees for smaller accounts.

Past instances of platform outages during high trade volumes.

Min deposit £250

CMC Markets

Overview:

CMC is known for its wide variety of trading instruments.

Key Features:

Offers over 10,000 instruments across various asset classes.

Advanced charting tools and analytics.

Demo accounts available for practice.​

Pros:

Access to a wide variety of markets and instruments.

Advanced charting tools.

FCA-regulated and reliable customer service.

Competitive spreads, particularly in forex.

Cons:

The platform can be complex for beginners.

Higher fees for less active traders (due to inactivity fees).

Limited educational resources compared to other brokers.

Saxo Markets

Overview:

Saxo caters to professional traders and institutions, providing advanced tools for market analysis and execution.

Key Features:

Access to over 10,000 instruments, including bonds and ETFs.

Advanced trading platforms with low commissions.

Provides a secure, regulated environment for UK traders.

Pros:

High-level trading platforms with premium tools for professionals.

Extensive market coverage and investment options.

FCA-regulated, ensuring trust and security.

Cons:

High minimum deposit requirement, not suitable for casual traders.

Complex platforms may be overwhelming for new traders.

High fees for small traders, particularly on lower volume.

Min deposit £500

Conclusion

XTB stands out as one of the best CFD brokers for UK traders in 2026, offering a wide array of trading instruments, a powerful proprietary platform, and a strong emphasis on education and regulatory compliance. While there are some limitations, such as the absence of MetaTrader support and restrictions on crypto CFDs for UK clients, XTB's overall offering makes it a compelling choice for both novice and experienced traders seeking a reliable and versatile trading environment.​