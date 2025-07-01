Best Stock Brokers in the UK 2026

In 2026, XTB stands out as the top choice offering a powerful combination of low-cost trading, user-friendly platforms, and deep market access. But how does it compare with other leading brokers like Trading 212, AJ Bell, Interactive Investor, and eToro? Let’s dive in.

Choosing the right stock broker in the UK is essential for investors of all experience levels. Whether you're a beginner exploring commission-free trading or a seasoned investor looking for low fees, advanced tools, and diverse instruments, the right platform can make all the difference.

1. XTB – Best Overall Broker

XTB has emerged as the leading choice for UK investors. It’s regulated by the FCA and several other top-tier authorities and offers FSCS protection. XTB also offers commission-free trading on stocks and ETFs up to €100,000 per month, followed by a competitive 0.2% fee thereafter. It offers over 10900 instruments including Stocks, ETFs, a Flexible Stocks and Shares ISA, Indices, Commodities and Forex. You can also earn up to 4% interest on your GBP free funds, 3.25% on USD and 2.3% on EUR.

Key Strengths:

Commission-free trading on thousands of global stocks & ETFs.

xStation 5 platform - a sleek, powerful trading interface with real-time charts, screeners, and built-in education.

Broad asset access: stocks, ETFs, Flexible Stocks and Shares ISA, forex, commodities, indices and CFDs.

Excellent education & support, including 24/5 live chat and webinars.

No minimum deposit to open an account.

Free account opening and no custody fees

Considerations:

No support for MetaTrader 4/5 or API integrations.

No cryptocurrency or spread betting.

Best for: All traders and investors looking for low costs, speed, premium tools and education.

2. Interactive Investor

Interactive Investor (ii) uses a unique subscription-based pricing model, which appeals to high-value investors. Owned by abrdn ii provides access to a wide range of investments especially funds, trusts, and ETFs.

Key Strengths:

Flat-fee structure from £4.99 - £21.99/month (includes free trades).

Strong offering of ISAs, SIPPs, funds, and investment trusts.

Access to UK, US, and global markets.

In-depth research and curated model portfolios.

Considerations:

Monthly fees may not suit low-frequency traders.

FX conversion fees apply on overseas investments.

Best for: Investors with larger portfolios who want predictable costs and wide fund access.

3. AJ Bell

AJ Bell blends competitive pricing with high-quality service. With a platform fee of 0.25% and low-cost dealing, it's ideal for investors who value both cost and customer experience.

Key Strengths:

Strong support for ISAs, SIPPs, and general accounts.

Pricing - share £5 and fund £1.50 trades.

Great customer service and educational resources.

Listed on the FTSE 250 with a strong reputation.

Considerations:

0.25% platform fee can add up for passive portfolios.

Not the lowest cost for very casual traders.

Dealing charge: shares £5 and fund £1.50 trades.

Best for: Long-term investors who want research, service, and a full-featured platform.

4. eToro

eToro continues to attract a new generation of investors thanks to its zero-commission stock trading and unique social features like CopyTrader. Investors can follow and replicate the portfolios of top-performing users.

Key Strengths:

Zero-commission trading on UK/US stocks and ETFs.

Social & copy trading to learn and replicate strategies.

Thematic portfolios and crypto exposure.

FCA-regulated with additional private insurance.

Considerations:

Spreads on non-stock products (like crypto or CFDs) can be high.

Mixed reviews on customer support and app reliability.

Best for: Investors interested in community-led strategies and thematic investing.

5. Trading 212

Trading 212 is known for its simplicity and accessibility. It offers commission-free investing, fractional shares, and an intuitive app interface.

Key Strengths:

Commission-free on shares and ETFs.

ISA support with no account fees.

Fractional shares - good for investing with small amounts.

No minimum deposit.

Regulated by the FCA with FSCS protection.

Considerations:

Relies on FX markups and securities lending to make money.

Customer support has been historically inconsistent.

Limited advanced tools for pro traders.

Best for: New investors seeking a low-cost, user-friendly platform with tax-efficient investing.

Final Verdict: Choose the right broker for you

Each of these brokers brings something unique to the table, offering distinct advantages depending on what you're looking for in a trading platform. Some stand out for their low fees and user-friendly interfaces, while others excel in advanced tools, research capabilities, or specialised asset classes. The right choice ultimately hinges on your goals, risk tolerance, trading style, and level of experience.

If you're just starting out, you may prioritise intuitive platforms with strong educational resources. More experienced traders might look for advanced charting tools, fast execution, or access to a wider range of markets. Your account size also matters, some brokers cater better to smaller investors, while others provide premium features for high-net-worth individuals or active traders.

Take the time to evaluate your needs carefully and consider trying out demo accounts or trial versions where available.