Selecting the right trading app is a crucial step for investors in the financial markets in 2025. With an increasing number of platforms available, each offering distinct features, tools, and fee structures, making an informed choice can be challenging. This article provides a review of the leading trading apps in the UK, highlighting their strengths and limitations to help you identify the best fit for your investment goals. At the forefront of this landscape is XTB, a well-regulated platform known for its advanced technology, comprehensive educational resources, and strong user support.

1. XTB

Overview: XTB has been recognised as the best mobile trading app by Forex Expo Dubai and is widely praised for its advanced tools and educational resources. The broker offers access to over 10,000 instruments and is well-regulated by the FCA, ensuring a secure and reliable trading environment. Traders benefit from the proprietary xStation 5 platform, which delivers a robust trading experience with advanced charting capabilities. XTB caters to both beginners and experienced traders, providing comprehensive education and user-friendly features.

Key Features:

xStation 5 Platform: Offers advanced charting, sentiment analysis, economic calendar, and integrated educational content.

Offers advanced charting, sentiment analysis, economic calendar, and integrated educational content. Regulation: FCA regulated, as well as other entities ensuring a secure trading environment.

FCA regulated, as well as other entities ensuring a secure trading environment. Educational Resources: Provides tutorials, webinars, and market analysis tools to support trader development.

Provides tutorials, webinars, and market analysis tools to support trader development. Commission free trading: Buy your favourite stocks and enjoy 0% commission investing up to 100 000 EUR of equivalent monthly turnover for accounts in any currency. For investments above this limit there is only 0.2% commission (min. 10 GBP). Please note a currency conversion fee of 0.5% may apply.

Buy your favourite stocks and enjoy 0% commission investing up to 100 000 EUR of equivalent monthly turnover for accounts in any currency. For investments above this limit there is only 0.2% commission (min. 10 GBP). Please note a currency conversion fee of 0.5% may apply. Flexible Stocks & Shares ISA: Invest in 7500+ Stocks & ETFs. Earn 4.25% on your returns without paying tax on them. Withdraw flexibly without impacting your annual allowance.

Invest in 7500+ Stocks & ETFs. Earn 4.25% on your returns without paying tax on them. Withdraw flexibly without impacting your annual allowance. Fractional Shares: Invest in your favourite companies for less.

Considerations:

No support for MetaTrader 4/5 or API integrations.

No cryptocurrency or spread betting.

2. Freetrade

Overview: Freetrade is a user-friendly platform catering to investors interested in long-term trading.

Key Features:

User-Friendly Interface: Designed for ease of use, making it accessible for beginners.

Designed for ease of use, making it accessible for beginners. Commission-Free Trading: Offers zero-commission trades on UK and US stocks and ETFs.

Offers zero-commission trades on UK and US stocks and ETFs. ISAs & Pensions: Provides Stocks and Shares ISAs and pensions for tax-efficient investing under a subscription plan.

Considerations:

Limited Advanced Tools: Lacks some advanced trading features found in other platforms.

Lacks some advanced trading features found in other platforms. Asset Range: Primarily offers stocks and ETFs; may not suit traders looking for a broader range of instruments.

Primarily offers stocks and ETFs; may not suit traders looking for a broader range of instruments. Monthly/Annual Fee: The subscription fee may not be cost-effective for infrequent traders.

3. Trading 212

Overview: Trading 212 is a popular platform offering commission-free trading with a focus on accessibility.

Key Features:

Commission-Free Trading: No commission on stocks, ETFs, and forex trades.

No commission on stocks, ETFs, and forex trades. Fractional Shares: Allows investment in fractional shares, making it accessible for investors with smaller budgets.

Allows investment in fractional shares, making it accessible for investors with smaller budgets. Educational Resources: Provides educational content to help users understand the markets.

Considerations:

Limited Advanced Features: May not offer the advanced tools that more experienced traders seek.

May not offer the advanced tools that more experienced traders seek. Platform Stability: Some users have reported occasional platform issues during high volatility periods.

4. eToro

Overview: eToro combines traditional trading with social features, allowing users to follow and copy the trades of others.

Key Features:

Social Trading: Enables users to copy the trades of successful investors.

Enables users to copy the trades of successful investors. Wide Asset Range: Offers a variety of assets, including stocks, and commodities.

Offers a variety of assets, including stocks, and commodities. User-Friendly Interface: Designed to be intuitive, catering to both beginners and experienced traders.

Considerations:

Higher Spreads: Some users have noted that spreads can be wider compared to other platforms.

Some users have noted that spreads can be wider compared to other platforms. CFD Risks: Trading CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

5. Interactive Investor

Overview:Interactive Investor is a subscription-based platform offering a wide range of investment options.

Key Features:

Flat-Fee Structure: Charges a fixed monthly fee, which can be cost-effective for active traders.

Charges a fixed monthly fee, which can be cost-effective for active traders. Wide Asset Range: Provides access to a broad selection of stocks, ETFs, and investment trusts.

Provides access to a broad selection of stocks, ETFs, and investment trusts. Research Tools: Offers comprehensive research and analysis tools to support investment decisions.

Considerations:

Monthly Fee: The subscription fee may not be cost-effective for infrequent traders.

The subscription fee may not be cost-effective for infrequent traders. Platform Complexity: The range of features may be overwhelming for beginners.

Conclusion

Choosing the right trading app ultimately depends on your individual needs, experience, and investment objectives. Whether you prioritise advanced tools, educational support, commission-free trading, or an integrated financial experience, the UK market offers a variety of platforms to suit every trader. XTB stands out in 2025 for its robust features, regulatory reliability, and commitment to trader education, making it a top choice for many. Take the time to evaluate each option carefully, and select the app that aligns best with your financial goals and trading style.