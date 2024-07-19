Read more
Building Balance: How to Diversify Your Portfolio with XTB

The key to a healthy investment strategy lies in diversification. By spreading your holdings across various asset classes, you reduce risk and improve your portfolio's resilience in volatile markets. XTB, with its diverse offerings, empowers you to create a well-rounded portfolio tailored to your financial goals. Here's how you can leverage XTB's platform to achieve effective diversification.

XTB offers over 5,600 instruments to help you build a diversified portfolio, including stocks, ETFs, investment plans and other assets. Let's explore how you can utilise these to your advantage:

Table of contents

Stocks

XTB provides access to a vast selection of individual stocks across multiple exchanges and markets. By carefully selecting stocks from different sectors and regions, you can create a diversified equity portfolio tailored to your risk profile and investment goals. Individual stocks offer the potential for high returns, but also come with inherent company-specific risks. Focus on companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential, considering factors like industry trends, financial health, and competitive advantage. XTB offers 0% commission on Stock and ETF trading equivalent up to 100,000 EUR. Transactions above this limit will be charged a commission of 0.2% (minimum 10 GBP). 0.5% conversion fee may apply. 

ETFs

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are baskets of securities that track a specific index or sector. They offer instant diversification across asset classes like stocks, bonds, and commodities. XTB boasts a wide range of ETFs, allowing you to gain exposure to entire market segments or specific industries like technology, healthcare, or real estate. Some popular ETFs include the Vanguard Total World Stock Market ETF (VT) for global diversification and the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) for exposure to large-cap U.S. stocks.

Investment Plans

If you are interested in long-term, passive investing it’s worth looking into Investment Plans. With an investment plan you have the ability to create and build your own portfolio based on your risk tolerance and preferred sector.  

It is possible to run up to 10 Investment Plans simultaneously with all plans being free to run. Investors should note that there is no minimum investment period and you get to decide exactly how long your investments will last. Thanks to the low entry threshold you can start creating your Plans from just 15 GBP minimum investment. The game changer is the fact you don't have to calculate anything, you just set a percentage you would like to be invested in each ETF and we take care of everything else. You can open and close your Plans at any time. 

Other Assets

While stocks and ETFs form a strong foundation, diversification goes beyond equities. XTB offers access to other instruments that can help hedge your portfolio against market fluctuations:

Commodities

Investing in commodities like gold, oil, or agricultural products can add a layer of protection against inflation and market downturns. You can access these through CFDs (Contracts for Difference) on XTB's platform. Please note that CFDs carry a high degree of risk. 

Forex

The foreign exchange market (forex) allows you to trade currencies. This can be a way to hedge against inflation or diversify geographically. However, forex trading is complex and carries a high degree of risk. Be sure to thoroughly understand forex trading before participating.

Conclusion 

XTB doesn't just provide access to markets; it empowers you to make informed investment choices. Utilise our educational resources, including articles under the education section on the website, webinars, and market analysis, to gain a deeper understanding of various asset classes and investment strategies.

By leveraging the full range of investment products offered by XTB, you can create a well-diversified portfolio that aligns with your financial objectives. Remember, diversification is not a guarantee against losses, but it can help manage risk and potentially improve your long-term investment outcomes.

FAQ

Diversification helps spread risk across different asset classes. This means if one asset class performs poorly, the impact on your overall portfolio is lessened. It can also help you capture opportunities in different market conditions.

XTB offers a wide range of stocks from various global markets. You can find stocks from established blue-chip companies to smaller growth-oriented firms.

ETFs are baskets of securities that track a specific market index or sector. By investing in a single ETF, you gain exposure to multiple underlying assets, offering instant diversification.

XTB's Investment Plans are pre-built ETF (you can build them and modify them yourself)  portfolios designed for different risk tolerances and investment goals. These plans offer a convenient way to achieve diversification without having to choose individual ETFs.

XTB provides an array of educational resources, including articles, Youtube videos, and market analysis. These resources can help you gain a deeper understanding of various asset classes and investment strategies.

It's recommended to regularly review your portfolio's performance. This allows you to assess if your asset allocation remains aligned with your risk tolerance and goals. You may need to adjust your holdings based on market conditions and your evolving financial needs.

