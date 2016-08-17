Creating Price Alerts on MT4

Reading time: 1 minute(s)

Price alerts can help you plan your trading day in an efficient way, so you are always on top of the market when significant events unfold. It is easy to set price alerts on the Metatrader 4 (MT4) platform.

*Please be informed that the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform is no longer available for newly created accounts (investment accounts). It is, however, still available to existing users who have been using the MT4 platform so far. We encourage you to check out our modern, extremely intuitive, award-winning trading platform - xStation 5!

It is important to be constantly be aware of market events and significant price moves.

One way to keep on top of price moves is to create price alerts, so you know instantly when specific price levels are reached in the market.

You can create price alerts on the Metatrader 4 platform easily, so you know when certain levels are reached, without the necessity of spending your day in front of a screen.

Price alerts can help you plan your trading day in an efficient way, so you are always on top of the market when significant events unfold. It is easy to set price alerts on the Metatrader 4 (MT4) platform.

Follow our simple guide detailed below.

Step 1 - Open the Terminal window

Log in to MT4 and open the Terminal window at the bottom of the screen by pressing CTRL+T on your keyboard and choosing the Alerts tab.

Source: MT4

Step 2 - Create option window

Next, right click on your mouse or keypad in the space created by the tab and choose “Create” option.

Source: MT4

Step 3 - Create alert

A new window will appear. Here, you will be able to set an alert based on price movements of a market, or by choosing a specific time. Additionally you may choose an expiry date after which the alert will be turned off. Once you have filled out all the relevant information surrounding the alert, click ‘OK’ to create the alert. All alerts will appear in the “Alerts” tab of the platform.

Source: MT4