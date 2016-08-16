- At XTB you have the possibility of depositing funds to your account in several ways, including bank transfers, credit and debit card, as well as Paysafe (formerly known as Skrill).
- You can deposit funds on xStation or via your Client Office.
- XTB does not determine the amount of the minimum initial deposit. In practice, this means that you can open a real account and start trading from any deposit.
How to fund your XTB account in 3 easy steps
- Step 1: Log in to xStation or Client Office.
- Step 2: Choose Deposit.
- Step 3: On the newly opened page you will be able to choose which trading account you would like to deposit funds to as well as the method you would like to use.
Funding your account via bank transfer
If you choose to fund your account via bank transfer, you will be provided with all the necessary bank details. You will also need to provide us with your trading account number, so that we know which account to credit the funds to.
Funding your account via other methods
If you choose to fund your account with any of the alternative methods available, you will be provided with a step by step process on how to deposit funds via those methods.
How quickly will the funds appear in my account?
Once you’ve deposited funds, they will be automatically applied to your account. However, bank transfers can take slightly longer to process and may not show immediately. If you need to add funds via a bank transfer in order to maintain the margin relating to an open trade, it is recommended that you contact us so that we can attempt to expedite the transfer.
