How to Activate Your Account

Once you’ve completed our application form, you may need to upload the required documentation in order to verify your details and activate your trading account. Follow the steps outlined in this article

How to activate your account

Once you’ve completed our application form, you may need to upload the required documentation in order to verify your details and activate your trading account. Simply follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Visit your Client Office using the account login details you created.

  2. Upload the required documentation. In addition to proof of your identity, we also need proof of your address:
    Proof of Identity: this must be a valid government issued identity document with your photograph. Accepted documents include:
     a) Passport

b) National Identity Card (front and back)

c) Driving licence (front and back)

Proof of address: this must be full page, issued within the last 3 months, and must not be in the form of an online document. Accepted documents include:
a) Bank statement
b) Utility bill (gas, electricity, water)
c) Phone bill (landline only)
d) Tax statement/bill (personal and council tax only)

  1. We’ll be able to activate your account once we’ve reviewed and approved your documents.

Did you know?

You can log onto the Client Office using your smartphone and upload the required documents easily by taking a photo of them.

Simply type clientoffice.xtb.com into your phone’s web browser and follow the instructions to upload the documentation straight from your phone.

Why do we need these documents?

As a UK-based brokerage, XTB Limited is authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FRN522157). As such, we have to adhere to strict Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements and the highest regulatory standards.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Changing the language affects the change of regulator