Interest Rate Promotional Offer FAQs

Reading time: 2 minute(s)

In this guide, we’ll answer the most frequently asked questions about the promotion, including eligibility, interest payouts, and key terms. Whether you're considering opening an ISA or already have one with XTB, here’s everything you need to know to take full advantage of this offer.

Are you looking for a way to make the most of your uninvested funds while benefiting from tax-efficient savings? XTB’s latest Stocks & Shares ISA promotion offers an attractive opportunity for both new and existing clients. From March 1, 2025, to April 30, 2025, account holders can enjoy a boosted interest rate of 6.5% AER for the first 90 days. This limited-time offer provides a significant advantage over the standard 4.5% variable rate, allowing you to maximise your savings effortlessly.

1. Who is eligible for the Stocks & Shares ISA promotion?

The promotion is available to both new and existing clients who open or hold a Flexible Stocks and Shares ISA with us between March 1, 2025, and April 30, 2025. For account holders that already hold an ISA account with XTB the offer will automatically apply from March 1, 2025 for 90 days.

2. What is the interest rate offered during the promotion?

The promotion offers a boosted interest rate of 6.5% AER (4.5%+2%) on your GBP uninvested funds for the first 90 days from the date of opening your ISA account. After the promotional period ends, the interest rate will revert to the standard 4.5% (variable rate). This offer will be available to new and existing customers who open or hold an ISA account with us between March 1, 2025, and April 30, 2025.

This promotion applies exclusively to ISA accounts only. If you hold a general investment account (GIA), the interest rate will remain at 4.5%.

3. When does the promotional interest rate apply?

The 6.5% AER interest rate will apply for the first 90 days from the date your ISA account is opened, or from March 1, 2025, if your account was opened before that date.

4. What happens after the 90-day promotion period?

After 90 days, the interest rate will revert to the standard 4.5% (variable rate), or the rate applicable at that time.

5. Is this promotion available for all types of accounts?

This promotion is exclusively available for ISA accounts. If you hold a standard investment account, the interest rate will remain at 4.5%.

6. Do I need to do anything to get the promotion?

Simply open a Flexible Stocks and Shares ISA between March 1 and April 30, 2025, and the boosted interest rate will automatically apply to your uninvested GBP funds held in the ISA.

7. Can I participate in the promotion if I already have an existing ISA account?

Yes, the promotion applies to both new and existing clients with ISA accounts. Account holders that already hold an ISA account with XTB the offer will automatically apply from March 1, 2025 for 90 days.

8. How will the interest be paid out?

Interest is accrued on a daily basis at 23.00 GMT. Interest is calculated daily and paid out monthly within five days of the following month.

9. Can I withdraw my funds during the promotional period?

Yes, you can withdraw your funds at any time. However, please note that interest will be calculated based on the amount of free funds available on a daily basis.

10. What are the standard terms and conditions for the offer?

The offer is subject to the full terms and conditions, so we encourage you to carefully read them before opening an account with us to ensure you fully understand the details.

Capital at risk. The value of your investments may go up or down. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and ISA regulations which may change. A 2% AER boost will be added to the standard variable interest rate on your free ISA funds for the first 90 days. XTB Ltd. is not a bank. Deposits should be made for investment purposes only. T&Cs apply.