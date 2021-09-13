What Is Quantitative Analysis?

Quantitative analysis is the branch of technical analysis that is based on mathematical or statistical formulas.

Quantitative analysis is the branch of technical analysis that is based on mathematical or statistical formulas. In the vast majority of cases, these formulas are represented by technical indicators and are of great help for investors to make their decisions. Generally, quantitative technical analysts place a lot of emphasis on the situation and the movement of the indicators, leaving in the background the mathematical formulas that explain them. The best known and most used quantitative indicators are the Moving Averages, the RSI and the MACD. The historical representation of these indicators is drawn, in most cases, at the bottom of the price charts. Although there are analysts and investors who only consider only this type of analysis to carry out their operations, the vast majority of traders use quantitative analysis to complement chart analysis or price analysis.

