How Do Stock Warrants Differ From Stock Options?

This article summarises the main differences between stock options and stock warrants, so that you can learn what these two different products look like and what objectives they have.

The two terms are often confusing to those new to the world of investing. It is very common to think that Financial Options and Warrants are the same product, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Options are contracts between two parties. One party is the person or institution that owns shares or wants to acquire them and the other party is the one that wants to buy or sell said shares at a certain price (Strike Price).

When we trade Options, our broker goes to the Stock Exchange Market to find a counterparty and generate the contract, which will be managed by the OCC (Options Clearing Corporation).

On the contrary, warrants are contracts between investors and the Bank or the Financial Institution that issues said warrants on behalf of the company that owns the shares on which the warrants are based.

If you operate with warrants, the said financial institution will be your counterpart, both for the purchase and for the sale. In addition, this institution acts as a Market Maker.

Companies issue warrants to stimulate the sale of their shares and hedge against a reduction in the value of the company due to a fall in the share price. Therefore, when you buy a warrant, you are helping the company that issues the warrants, regardless of whether the execution occurs or not. On the other hand, in an option operation, the company does not receive a direct benefit from the said operation. It is the investor or trader who keeps the benefits.

Options are standardised in terms of strike prices and expiration months, that is, we all play by the same rules, while warrants vary according to the needs of the company.

Options can be American (you can execute them at any time) or European (executable only on expiration), while warrants are only European. This makes the extrinsic value of the American-style options higher, which translates into credit strategies (credit trades).

And the most important advantage of Options over Warrants is that the former can be sold, while warrants can only be bought. This is extremely important, since it is precisely in the sale of derivatives where the real business is, and with warrants, only the entities that issue them can sell them.

In addition, if we want to develop strategies with spreads, options offer us a much more flexible, versatile and better option for our interests as speculators or investors.