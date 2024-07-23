The Importance of Maintaining a Presence in the Financial Markets All Year Round

Reading time: 3 minute(s)

Summer is a time for vacations, barbeques, and enjoying some well-deserved downtime. But whilst doing all the above, maintaining a consistent presence in the financial markets throughout the year, including during the summer months, is crucial for investors. Here's why it's important to stay engaged with the markets year-round.

Continuous Market Dynamics

Financial markets operate continuously, and significant events can occur at any time. Even during traditionally slower periods like summer, market-moving developments can take place. For example, economic data releases, geopolitical events, or unexpected corporate announcements can impact asset prices and trading volumes. By maintaining an active presence, investors and companies can respond promptly to these changes and capitalise on opportunities or mitigate risks.

Consistent market participation helps maintain liquidity, which is essential for efficient price discovery and smooth market operations. When a large number of market participants reduce their activity or withdraw entirely during summer months, it can lead to decreased liquidity. This, in turn, can result in wider bid-ask spreads and increased volatility, potentially affecting the ability to execute trades at favourable prices. XTB also offers 5.2% on your GBP funds, 5% on USD and 3.8% on EUR making your uninvested fund work for you whilst you wait for the perfect investment opportunity.

Risk Management

Active market engagement throughout the year enables better risk management practices. This includes:

Continuous monitoring of market conditions and potential threats to investments or business operations. Regular rebalancing of portfolios to maintain desired risk exposures. Timely execution of hedging strategies to protect against adverse market movements.

Financial markets serve as a vital source of information about economic conditions, sector trends, and individual company performance. By staying engaged year-round, investors and analysts can:

Maintain a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics. Identify emerging trends or potential risks early. Refine investment strategies based on continuous market feedback.

While it may be tempting to disengage during slower periods, maintaining a consistent market presence reinforces a long-term perspective on investing and business management. This approach aligns with the principles of patient capital allocation and sustainable value creation.

Maintaining a Presence Doesn't Mean Constant Work

Technology has made staying connected to the markets easier than ever. Utilise financial news apps, set up price alerts for your holdings, and schedule periodic portfolio reviews. Remember, the goal isn't to be glued to the screen all summer; it's about staying informed and making thoughtful adjustments when necessary. Common passive investment vehicles include index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Whether you are a passive investor or not, you now have the ability to create your own ETF portfolio at XTB with Investment Plans. *Investment Plans may offer an excellent strategy for long-term, passive investing. With an Investment Plan, you have the flexibility to design a personalised portfolio that aligns with your risk tolerance, industry preferences, or regional coverage. The plan will then automatically allocate your invested capital to each ETF according to your designated percentage allocation. As the value of your Investment Plan evolves over time, you'll get alerted to readjust the plan based on your initial fund allocation preferences.

In addition to that, the new autoinvest feature allows XTB clients to choose from the free funds in their XTB account or opt for a bank transfer to regularly top up their individual portfolios.The user-friendly app empowers clients to set up recurring payments at their chosen cadence, be it daily, weekly, or monthly. Recurring payments provide adaptability to changing needs and investment goals.

Clients have the flexibility to create up to 10 portfolios, each comprising up to nine ETFs. The autoinvest functionality can be individually set up for each portfolio, offering unparalleled control over your investment strategy. Modify or cancel the feature at any time through the XTB app, ensuring a tailored and dynamic investment approach.

*For monthly turnover equivalent up to 100,000 EUR. Transactions above this limit will be charged a commission of 0.2% (minimum 10 GBP).

Conclusion

By staying active in the financial markets throughout the year, you can ensure you're prepared to react to opportunities and challenges, remain disciplined in your investment approach, and ultimately achieve your long-term financial goals. So, while you soak up the sun this summer, don't forget to dedicate some time to keeping your investment strategy on track.