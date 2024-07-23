Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

The Importance of Maintaining a Presence in the Financial Markets All Year Round

Related subjects:
Guides ABC of Investing
Reading time: 3 minute(s)

Summer is a time for vacations, barbeques, and enjoying some well-deserved downtime. But whilst doing all the above, maintaining a consistent presence in the financial markets throughout the year, including during the summer months, is crucial for investors. Here's why it's important to stay engaged with the markets year-round.

Table of contents

Continuous Market Dynamics

Financial markets operate continuously, and significant events can occur at any time. Even during traditionally slower periods like summer, market-moving developments can take place. For example, economic data releases, geopolitical events, or unexpected corporate announcements can impact asset prices and trading volumes. By maintaining an active presence, investors and companies can respond promptly to these changes and capitalise on opportunities or mitigate risks.

Consistent market participation helps maintain liquidity, which is essential for efficient price discovery and smooth market operations. When a large number of market participants reduce their activity or withdraw entirely during summer months, it can lead to decreased liquidity. This, in turn, can result in wider bid-ask spreads and increased volatility, potentially affecting the ability to execute trades at favourable prices. XTB also offers 5.2% on your GBP funds, 5% on USD and 3.8% on EUR making your uninvested fund work for you whilst you wait for the perfect investment opportunity. 

Risk Management

Active market engagement throughout the year enables better risk management practices. This includes:

  1. Continuous monitoring of market conditions and potential threats to investments or business operations.

  2. Regular rebalancing of portfolios to maintain desired risk exposures.

  3. Timely execution of hedging strategies to protect against adverse market movements.

Financial markets serve as a vital source of information about economic conditions, sector trends, and individual company performance. By staying engaged year-round, investors and analysts can:

  1. Maintain a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.

  2. Identify emerging trends or potential risks early.

  3. Refine investment strategies based on continuous market feedback.

While it may be tempting to disengage during slower periods, maintaining a consistent market presence reinforces a long-term perspective on investing and business management. This approach aligns with the principles of patient capital allocation and sustainable value creation.

Maintaining a Presence Doesn't Mean Constant Work

Technology has made staying connected to the markets easier than ever. Utilise financial news apps, set up price alerts for your holdings, and schedule periodic portfolio reviews. Remember, the goal isn't to be glued to the screen all summer; it's about staying informed and making thoughtful adjustments when necessary.  Common passive investment vehicles include index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Whether you are a passive investor or not, you now have the ability to create your own ETF portfolio at XTB with Investment Plans. *Investment Plans may offer an excellent strategy for long-term, passive investing. With an Investment Plan, you have the flexibility to design a personalised portfolio that aligns with your risk tolerance, industry preferences, or regional coverage. The plan will then automatically allocate your invested capital to each ETF according to your designated percentage allocation. As the value of your Investment Plan evolves over time, you'll get alerted to readjust the plan based on your initial fund allocation preferences.

In addition to that, the new autoinvest feature allows XTB clients to choose from the free funds in their XTB account or opt for a bank transfer to regularly top up their individual portfolios.The user-friendly app empowers clients to set up recurring payments at their chosen cadence, be it daily, weekly, or monthly. Recurring payments provide adaptability to changing needs and investment goals.

Clients have the flexibility to create up to 10 portfolios, each comprising up to nine ETFs. The autoinvest functionality can be individually set up for each portfolio, offering unparalleled control over your investment strategy. Modify or cancel the feature at any time through the XTB app, ensuring a tailored and dynamic investment approach. 

 *For monthly turnover equivalent up to 100,000 EUR. Transactions above this limit will be charged a commission of 0.2% (minimum 10 GBP). 

Conclusion 

By staying active in the financial markets throughout the year, you can ensure you're prepared to react to opportunities and challenges, remain disciplined in your investment approach, and ultimately achieve your long-term financial goals. So, while you soak up the sun this summer, don't forget to dedicate some time to keeping your investment strategy on track.

FAQ

Utilise financial news apps, set up alerts, and schedule reviews (weekly or bi-weekly) to stay on top of things without excessive monitoring.

Regular monitoring helps you stay desensitised to short-term swings. Having a well-diversified portfolio helps mitigate risk.  Another essential risk management tool offered by XTB is the stop loss order. This allows you to automatically sell some or all of your holdings if the price falls below a certain level. It acts as a safeguard against steep, sudden drops, helping to minimise your potential losses.

Yes! XTB offers daily market analysis, price alerts, and market sentiment  tools. Consider these resources to simplify monitoring and decision-making.

Summer can be a good time to review your strategy, but avoid drastic changes based on short-term market movements. Use the downtime to ensure your portfolio remains aligned with your long-term goals and risk tolerance.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Related articles

1 minutes
How to Activate Your Account

Read more
7 minutes
7 Steps to Your First Trade

Read more
3 minutes
Understanding Forex Volatility: Causes, Effects, and Strategies

Read more

If you are looking for more

Forex Commodities Indices Technical analysis Stocks Fundamental analysis CFDs ETFs Platform Glossary Guides ABC of Investing XTB Services Become a Trader Media Investment Plans Current news of XTB
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator