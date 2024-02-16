Upcoming IPOs, why they are important and what you should look out for

Reading time: 4 minute(s)

Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) are a significant milestone for companies, marking their transition from privately held entities to publicly traded corporations. For investors, IPOs represent an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of promising ventures and potentially reap substantial rewards. However, navigating the world of IPOs requires careful consideration and analysis. In this guide, we'll explore the importance of IPOs, what investors should look out for, and key factors to consider before diving into IPO investments.

Why IPOs Matter

IPOs play a crucial role in the financial markets for several reasons. Firstly, they provide companies with access to capital from public investors, fueling their growth and expansion plans. Additionally, IPOs offer liquidity for early investors, founders, and employees, allowing them to realise their investments. Moreover, going public enhances a company's visibility and credibility, attracting customers, partners, and talent. Lastly, IPOs set a market valuation for the company, serving as a benchmark for future financial activities.

Key Considerations for Investors

Before investing in an IPO, it's essential to conduct thorough due diligence. Here are some key factors to consider:

Company Fundamentals

Evaluate the company's business model, financial performance, growth prospects, and competitive advantages. Understanding the underlying fundamentals is crucial for assessing long-term potential.

IPO Pricing

Evaluate the offering price relative to the company's valuation, earnings potential, and comparable companies in the industry. Sometimes IPOs are priced too high, leading to limited upside potential for investors.

Lock-up Periods

Be aware of any lock-up periods, during which insiders and early investors are prohibited from selling their shares. A flood of shares hitting the market after the lock-up period expires can put downward pressure on the stock price.

Underwriters and Market Conditions

Consider the reputation and track record of the underwriting banks handling the IPO. Also, assess the overall market conditions and investor sentiment, as these factors can influence the success of the IPO.

Legal Issues and Long Term Potential

Investigate any regulatory or legal challenges that could affect the company's operations or future prospects. Understanding the regulatory landscape is critical for risk management. Think about the company's long-term potential rather than just short-term gains. IPO investing can be volatile, so having a long-term perspective is important.

IPOs to Look Out for In 2024

Stripe: A financial services and software company that helps businesses accept payments online. It is estimated to have a valuation of over $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs ever. However, as of late 2023 the company did not have an IPO on the calendar with the company choosing between a direct listing or letting employees sell shares on a secondary market.

Databricks: A data analytics company that helps businesses manage and analyse their data. It is estimated to have a valuation of around $40 billion. No date has been confirmed.

Reddit: A popular social media platform known for its online communities. The platform seeks to launch its IPO in March 2024. The company was valued at about $10 billion in a funding round in 2021 and is seeking to sell about 10% of its shares.

Shein: A fast-fashion retailer that has become popular for its low prices and trendy clothes. It is estimated to have a valuation of up to $60 billion. The company's regulatory environment is complex due to its unique history. Founded in China by a Chinese entrepreneur, the company has since moved its headquarters to Singapore and no longer generates revenue in its home country.

UL Solutions: A safety testing and certification company. It filed for an IPO in 2023 but delayed its listing due to market conditions. It is expected to try again in 2024.The company targets a $5billion valuation. No date has been confirmed.

Chime: A mobile banking app that is popular with millennials. It was expected to go public in 2023 but also postponed its plans. The CEO says fintech is IPO ready for 2024. Back in 2021 the company was valued at $25 billion however analysts are unsure of what the company is valued at now due to the valuations of fintech firms have plummeted in the last two years. A range of numbers are being tossed around on secondary markets.

Monzo: A digital bank in the UK. It is estimated to have a valuation of around £4.5 billion. The company does not appear to be in a rush and has no date confirmed. It’s expected to go live late 2024, early 2025.

BrewDog: A craft beer company in the UK. It is estimated to have a valuation of over £1.8 billion. There is no set date yet as the company is waiting for the right time. BrewDog has until August 2024 before it needs fresh funding to support its listing.

Starling Bank: A digital bank in the UK. It is estimated to have a valuation of around £1.5 billion. Starling was expected to go live in 2023 but as the company is in no desperate need of capital it may be a good few months before the launch is announced.

Zopa: A peer-to-peer lending platform in the UK. It is estimated to have a valuation of around $1 billion.Zopa had plans to go public last year but, due to the unfavourable economic conditions, decided to hold off until the market improves.They are expected to launch in either 2024 or hold off till 2025.

We're closely following these companies and will provide updates on any significant developments.

Final Thoughts

Investing in IPOs can be both rewarding and challenging. By carefully evaluating company fundamentals, IPO pricing, lock-up periods, underwriters, and regulatory issues, investors can make informed decisions. It's essential to maintain a long-term perspective and focus on the company's growth potential beyond the IPO. With thorough research and analysis, investors can navigate the world of IPOs with confidence and potentially capitalise on promising investment opportunities.