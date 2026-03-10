Why XTB Offers One of the Best Low-Cost ISAs in the UK

However, choosing the right provider can make a significant difference to your overall returns. Platform fees, trading commissions, and low interest rates can all reduce the potential growth of your money over time.

Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) remain one of the most popular ways for UK investors and savers to grow their money in a tax-efficient environment. With the ability to invest or save up to £20,000 each tax year without paying UK capital gains tax or income tax on returns, ISAs are a powerful tool for long-term financial planning.

This is where XTB stands out. With both a Flexible Stocks & Shares ISA for investors and a newly launched Flexible Cash ISA for savers, XTB provides competitive options designed to help clients make the most of their ISA allowance. Recognised for its value, XTB has also been voted “Best Low-Cost ISA” by Boring Money for 2 years running, highlighting XTBs strong combination of low costs, features, and client experience.

In this guide, we explain why XTB offers one of the most competitive ISA solutions currently available.

What Is an ISA?

An Individual Savings Account (ISA) is a UK government-backed tax wrapper that allows you to save or invest without paying tax on the returns.

Key benefits include:

No capital gains tax on investment profits

No income tax on dividends or interest

An annual £20,000 ISA allowance

Flexibility to choose between saving and investing

Two of the most popular types of ISAs are:

Stocks & Shares ISAs, which allow you to invest in financial markets

Cash ISAs, which allow you to earn tax-free interest on savings

With XTB, clients can now benefit from both options on one platform.

Flexible ISAs: Greater Control Over Your Money

Both the XTB Stocks & Shares ISA and XTB Cash ISA are flexible ISAs. This means you can withdraw money and replace it within the same tax year without affecting your annual £20,000 ISA allowance.

For example, if you contribute £10,000 to your ISA and later withdraw £2,000, you can re-deposit that £2,000 within the same tax year without it counting as an additional contribution.

This flexibility gives investors and savers more control over their money, allowing them to manage cash flow or respond to changing financial needs while still maximising their tax-efficient allowance.

The XTB Stocks & Shares ISA: Investing Without High Fees

For investors looking to grow their wealth over the long term, XTBs Flexible Stocks & Shares ISA offers a low-cost way to access global markets.

One of the biggest advantages of the XTB ISA is commission-free trading on stocks and ETFs up to 100k/EUR monthly limit.

This means investors can:

Build diversified portfolios

Invest regularly

Rebalance positions

without paying trading commissions.

For investors who regularly buy ETFs or shares, removing trading commissions can significantly improve long-term returns.

No Platform or Account Fees

Many ISA providers charge annual platform fees, custody charges, or account maintenance costs.

With XTB, investors benefit from:

No ISA account opening fee

No platform fee

No custody charges

This transparent pricing model helps investors keep more of their money invested.

Access to Global Markets

The XTB Stocks & Shares ISA gives investors access to thousands of shares and ETFs listed on major global exchanges, allowing them to build diversified portfolios across regions and sectors.

This includes access to:

US stocks

UK shares

European markets

A wide range of ETFs

The XTB Cash ISA: Earn 6% Interest on Your Savings

Alongside investing, many savers prefer the stability and simplicity of earning interest on their money. XTB recently launched its Cash ISA, offering a competitive rate for clients looking to save tax-efficiently.

New clients who open either a Flexible Stocks and Shares ISA or Flexible Cash ISA between 1 March and 30 April 2026 can benefit from a boosted interest rate of 6% AER.

This promotional rate includes:

A standard variable rate of 4% AER

A 2% boost for the first 90 days from the ISA open date

After the 90-day boost period ends, the interest rate reverts to the standard variable rate of 4% AER.

To qualify for the promotional rate:

Your ISA must be opened before 30 April 2026

The 2% boost applies for 90 days from the ISA opening date

This limited-time offer allows new clients to earn a competitive introductory rate while keeping their savings tax-efficient.

4% AER Standard Variable Rate for Existing Clients​​​​​​​

Existing XTB clients as well as new clients after the promotional period receive the standard variable interest rate of 4% AER on their Cash ISA.

This makes the account a competitive option for savers who want:

Tax-free interest

Flexible ISA savings

A trusted investment platform

Award-Winning Value: Best Low-Cost ISA by Boring Money

XTB’s commitment to competitive pricing has been recognised across the investment industry.

XTB was voted “Best Low-Cost ISA” by Boring Money, in both 2025 and 2026. Boring Money is an independent investment comparison website that reviews UK platforms based on:

Fees and charges

Platform features

Product offerings

Customer experience

This recognition highlights XTB’s ability to deliver value, transparency, and quality services for UK investors and savers.

A Flexible ISA Solution for Saving and Investing

One of the advantages of using XTB is the ability to combine saving and investing strategies within your overall ISA planning.

Clients can:

Invest in global markets with a Stocks & Shares ISA

Earn interest with a Cash ISA

Make full use of their £20,000 annual ISA allowance

This flexibility makes it easier to align your ISA strategy with your financial goals and risk tolerance.

Why Choose XTB for Your ISA?

There are several reasons why more UK investors and savers are choosing XTB:

Low costs

Commission-free stock and ETF investing up to 100k/EUR

No platform fees for the Stocks & Shares ISA

Competitive interest rates

6% AER boosted rate for eligible new Cash ISA clients

4% AER standard variable rate

Award-winning value

Voted Best Low-Cost ISA by Boring Money

Access to global markets

Thousands of stocks and ETFs available to trade

Modern investment platform

Intuitive desktop and mobile trading platforms

Real-time market data and analytical tools

Make the Most of Your ISA Allowance with XTB

Whether you want to grow your wealth through investing or earn tax-free interest on your savings, XTB offers a flexible and cost-efficient solution.

With a low-cost Stocks & Shares ISA, a competitive Cash ISA, and recognition as Best Low-Cost ISA by Boring Money, XTB is helping UK clients make smarter use of their annual ISA allowance.

Capital at risk when investing. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and ISA rules may change in the future.

Cash ISA interest rates are variable and subject to change. The 6% AER promotional rate includes a 2% boost for 90 days from the ISA open date for new clients opening an ISA between 1 March and 30 April 2026. After this period, the rate reverts to the standard variable rate of 4% AER.