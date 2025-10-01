Why XTBs Free Share Offer Is One of The Best In the Market

Reading time: 3 minute(s)

This offer has now expired as we've reached 2,000 stocks. Stay tuned and watch out for our next offer coming soon!

When you’re starting your investing journey, the first step matters. That’s why XTB’s free share promotion isn’t just another welcome offer, it's a meaningful head start. While many brokers entice new clients with vague promises of “up to £100” in free stock, the reality is often very different. Most new investors end up with a low-value share worth just a few pounds. At XTB, we do things differently.

Clients Get a Guaranteed Whole Uber Share

With XTB, eligible new clients who open and fund a real account between 29th September 17:00 BST and 30th November receive a whole Uber share worth around £70*. There’s no lottery, no random allocation, and no small-print disappointments, only limited availability. Just a tangible, globally recognised stock credited to your account within three business days of your first deposit.

You start your journey with a valuable asset in a company that’s shaping the future of mobility worldwide. Find out more about the offer here.

*Value of share as per 10.09.25.

How XTB Beats Market Standards

Other platforms often structure promotions like a raffle:

“Free share worth up to £100” - but most users receive shares worth £5 - £10.

Referral-based schemes with strict requirements like holding funds for 30 days.

Limited selections of obscure or low-value stocks.

How To Get the Free Uber Share with XTB

Open an account with XTB - Register and open an account with us

- Register and open an account with us Upload identification - We need to verify your identity

- We need to verify your identity Deposit funds - Deposit funds into your account.

- Deposit funds into your account. Get your free share - Once you successfully deposit funds, a free Uber share will be automatically added to your account within 3 business days.

XTB Benefits

Of course, your free Uber share is just the beginning. With XTB, you gain access to a trading and investing environment designed to support both beginners and experienced investors alike:

✅ **0% Commission on Stocks & ETFs - Trade and invest real shares and ETFs commission-free up to €100,000 each month.

✅ 10,900+ Global Instruments - From stocks and ETFs to forex, indices, and commodities, all within one account.

✅ Fractional Shares - Invest in the biggest global companies without needing large amounts of capital.

✅ 4.25% Interest on Uninvested GBP - Make your money work harder, even when it’s not invested.

✅ Expert Education - Learn from market specialists, including Research Director Kathleen Brooks, through webinars, analysis, and guides.

Why Uber?

The stock was given a major boost after strong Q2 earnings, released earlier in the summer. Gross bookings grew by 17%, helped by strong delivery results, while car bookings grew by 16%. This strong double-digit growth is a sign of Uber’s resilience in an industry where competition is growing. The company is expanding market share in its mobility division. It is boosting both human drivers and its autonomous vehicle (AV) fleet, which gives it an edge over some smaller rivals including Lyft in the US and Bolt in Europe.

Analysts expect another strong set of results when the company releases its next earnings report on 31st October. Analysts don’t expect any tricks from Uber, and are currently estimating an increase in revenue to $13.24bn for the quarter, up from $12.65bn in Q2. Net income is also expected to rise. Earnings per share is expected to rise to $0.88, up from $0.63 in Q2. This would be a further sign that the company is boosting its profitability, which is likely to be welcomed by investors.

Trusted Broker

Trusted by over 1.7 million clients worldwide, we are regulated by top-tier financial authorities, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and CySEC in the EU, giving clients the peace of mind that their investments are held in a transparent and secure environment.

Our award-winning xStation 5 platform is designed with investors in mind. It’s fast, intuitive, and packed with advanced tools, whether you’re trading at your desk or managing your portfolio on the go.

Your capital is at risk. **Transactions above the equivalent of 100,000 EUR will be charged a commission of 0.2% (minimum 10 GBP). 0.5% currency conversion cost may apply. Your capital is at risk. The value of the stock may fluctuate. Limited availability. T&Cs apply.