xStation 5: Charts and Customisation

Reading time: 2 minute(s)
For most traders, the chart is the main and most important source of market information, which is why it's important to customise it to fit your trading needs perfectly.

xStation was designed to be intuitive to use and fully customisable, allowing you to create a trading screen that's suited to your trading style. In this comprehensive tutorial, you can find out exactly how you can customise the appearance of xStation 5 to meet your needs.

*Since the recording of these videos, negative balance protection has come into force from 02.10.17. This means that whilst trading losses cannot exceed funds in your account, your capital is still at risk.

Customise the Appearance

While xStation 5 uses a black background by default, you can easily switch to white by simply left-clicking on the icon at the bottom right of the platform and selecting ‘Light skin’.

xStation 5 easily allows you to customise the appearance of the charts for your needs. Simply right-click on the chart and select ‘Personalise chart view’. A new window will appear and here you will be able to manage and fully customise the charts to your preferences.

If you’d like to save your individual settings to a template, simply expand the ‘Template’ menu and select ‘Add new’.

For most traders, the chart is the main and most important source of market information. This is why good customisation is so important.

The fastest way to customise your chart is by using the icon in the upper menu.

From this toolbar you can easily change chart type, zoom in and out, and adjust chart position.

To apply any technical analysis element simply use left chart side toolbar.

Workspace

On xStation 5 you can also set up multiple workspaces. So, it’s easier to sort out and group all instruments you want to analyse and trade on. 

To do so, click on the upper left corner of the chart:

and select ‘Add New’:

Simply enter the name - Metals for example - when you want to add charts that are only related to the metals market, like Gold and Silver. You can create any number of workspaces and add up to 16 charts on each.

Adding Charts

Once you’ve created your Metals workspace simply use ‘+’ on the bottom left chart corner to add markets to analyse.

You can also add new charts from the Market Watch window simply by left-clicking the chart icon:

If you simply want to replace a chart without adding a new one, you can simply ‘drag and drop’ it, by dragging the instrument name from Market Watch module to any chart area.

Once you’ve planned your workspaces, you can comfortably analyse charts by specific groups or class of instruments and switch between them very quickly.

Layouts

If you want to observe more than one chart at the same time, simply change the chart window layout by right-clicking on the chart.

Then select one option from the ‘Layouts’. For example, 'Vertical'.

Detaching Charts

If you use several monitors to trade, there’s a simple way to detach the workspace and move it to an additional monitor. To detach the workspace from the main module simply select the following icon:

