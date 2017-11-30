xStation 5: Price alerts

Alerts on xStation 5 can automatically inform you when important to you levels will be achieved by the market, without having to spend all day in front of the monitor or mobile.
In this lesson you will learn:
- The importance of being up-to-date with market moves
- Why it’s worth looking at relevant levels, not all the moves
- How to set a price alert on xStation 5
Setting price alerts on xStation 5 is very easy. You can add your first price alert simply by right-clicking anywhere on the chart and selecting ‘Price Alert’:
The Notifications window will appear.
Once you’ve opened the Notifications windows you can set a new alert by setting the Symbol of the instrument, desired price (BID or ASK) and a condition which must be fulfilled to activate your alert. You can also add a comment if you wish. Once you’ve configured, your alarm will appear on ‘List of price alerts’ at the top.
You can easily modify or remove the alert by double-clicking on the list of price alerts. You can also enable/disable all alerts without removing them.
Alerts assist in the effective management of positions and planning your trader’s workday.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.