xStation 5: Price alerts

Alerts on xStation 5 can automatically inform you when important to you levels will be achieved by the market, without having to spend all day in front of the monitor or mobile.

In this lesson you will learn:

The importance of being up-to-date with market moves

Why it’s worth looking at relevant levels, not all the moves

How to set a price alert on xStation 5

Setting price alerts on xStation 5 is very easy. You can add your first price alert simply by right-clicking anywhere on the chart and selecting ‘Price Alert’:

The Notifications window will appear.

Once you’ve opened the Notifications windows you can set a new alert by setting the Symbol of the instrument, desired price (BID or ASK) and a condition which must be fulfilled to activate your alert. You can also add a comment if you wish. Once you’ve configured, your alarm will appear on ‘List of price alerts’ at the top.

You can easily modify or remove the alert by double-clicking on the list of price alerts. You can also enable/disable all alerts without removing them.

Alerts assist in the effective management of positions and planning your trader’s workday.