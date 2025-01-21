3M beats expectations, although Q4 results show no significant improvement compared to 2023 📊

3M (MMM.US) released its Q4 2024 results today. Most of the figures exceeded expectations, and first trading reactions indicate a positive reception by the market. The company's stock is up by approximately over 4% at the start of the session.

The company posted $6 billion in revenue for Q4, showing flat year-over-year growth. On a comparable basis, revenue grew by 2.1% year-over-year, marking the strongest growth in recent quarters and exceeding consensus estimates by 1.2 percentage points. The security and industrial segment recorded the highest growth, a positive signal given its dominant contribution to total revenues, accounting for 45% of the company's Q4 2024 revenue.

Operationally, this segment also delivered the highest operating margin at 21%, surpassing the company's overall core margin by 3 percentage points. Year-over-year, this margin improved by 1 percentage point. For the full year 2024, the security and industrial segment's margin reached 23%, up 2 percentage points compared to 2023.

In 2024, the company returned $3.8 billion to shareholders, with nearly 30% distributed in Q4 alone. 3M also provided its 2025 outlook, which aligns closely with prior estimates. The company forecasts adjusted EPS in the range of $7.60 to $7.90, with the midpoint of $7.75 nearly matching the consensus estimate of $7.78. On a comparable sales basis, 3M expects growth of 2.5%, signaling continued acceleration in growth rates compared to previous quarters, though currency fluctuations may pose headwinds.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Revenue: $6.0 billion; estimates: $5.78 billion (flat year-over-year)

$6.0 billion; estimates: $5.78 billion (flat year-over-year) Adjusted EPS: $1.68; estimates: $1.66 (-2% year-over-year)

$1.68; estimates: $1.66 (-2% year-over-year) Full-year sales: $24.6 billion; adjusted sales: (+1.3%), GAAP sales: (-0.1% year-over-year)

$24.6 billion; adjusted sales: (+1.3%), GAAP sales: (-0.1% year-over-year) Full-year GAAP EPS: $7.26; previous year: -$15.17

$7.26; previous year: -$15.17 Full-year adjusted EPS: $7.30; previous year: $6.04 (+21% year-over-year)

$7.30; previous year: $6.04 (+21% year-over-year) Free cash flow: $1.3 billion (Q4); full year: $4.9 billion

$1.3 billion (Q4); full year: $4.9 billion Shareholder returns: $1.1 billion (Q4); full year: $3.8 billion (through dividends and share buybacks)

3M shares are hitting a new high, reaching their highest level since January 2022. Today's breakout has moved beyond the upper boundary of the sideways trend the company has been trading in since July 2024. Source: xStation